Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Comedian and actor Hiram Kasten has died at 71 after a battle with prostate cancer.

TV actor and comedian Hiram Kasten, who starred in Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died at the age of 71. An obituary was posted on Hiram Kasten’s Facebook page which read: “Hiram Kasten saw the light flash before his eyes, as he so often did when he was a young comedian in the New York comedy clubs during the late 1970s and 1980s, meaning his time was up and start wrapping up his set.”

The obituary went on to say that “Hiram Kasten loved show business and lived his dream of being in show business. His most satisfying and greatest role though was as a family man. He loves being a dad to his beautiful and brilliant daughter who survives him, Millicent Jade Kastenbaum of Manhattan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV actor and comedian Hiram Kasten, who starred in Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died at the age of 71. Picture: Getty | getty

Hiram Kasten passed away at his home in Batavia, New York, and according to the obituary posted on his Facebook page, “He is survived by his beloved wife, Diana Kisiel Kastenbaum of Batavia, New York, who loved and tenderly cared for him until the end. Theirs was a great love affair. They were married on June 15, 1986, and he died in her arms the day after their 38th wedding anniversary.”

Hiram Kasten met Jerry Seinfeld when he was a comedian at New York’s Comic strip, the pair became friends and Hiram starred as the character Michael, a work colleague of Elaine Benes (portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in a trio of Seinfeld episodes from 1993 to 1994.

As well as appearing in Seinfeld, Hiram Kasten also had TV appearances in 90s sitcoms such as Saved By the Bell, Everybody Loves Raymond and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He later on appeared in shows such as Sabrina The Teenage Witch and Curb Your Enthusiasm.