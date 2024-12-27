Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage actor, known for his role in Hollywood blockbuster Baby Driver, has died at the age of 16.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hudson Joseph Meek died on December 21 after being caught up in a horrific accident. Despite getting treatment at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries after two days in emergency care.

According to authorities in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, he fell from a moving vehicle, suffering severe blunt force trauma.

Hudson began his acting career early, and is best known for playing a young Baby in Baby Driver. He also appeared in TV series like MacGyver and contributed his voice to the animated series Found.

Baby Driver star Hudson Joseph Meek, middle, has died after an incident in Alabama, authorities confirmed. | AFP via Getty Images

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the details of the accident, and the Vestavia Hills Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation. His family confirmed his death in a post on his Instagram account.

The post said: “Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met.”

His family has asked for privacy and expressed gratitude for the support they have received from loved ones and fans alike.

An obituary honoring his life added: “He worked on several major motion pictures and television shows, some of which will be released in 2025. He absolutely loved spending time on set and having the chance to learn the names and stories of every member of the cast and crew.

“Hudson’s personality was one of a kind. He was confident, convicted in his beliefs, spontaneous, and quick-witted. He never let the facts get in the way of a funny story, and he loved friendly banter. He was a prankster, loved a good joke, and was happiest when he was making others laugh.”