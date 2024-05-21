Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ivan Boesky, the notorious former financier who inspired the scheming film character Gordon Gekko, has died at the age of 87.

The stock trader was involved in a high-profile insider trading scandal in the mid 1980s, which eventually saw him fined $100m and jailed for three years. Boesky is said to have inspired the character of Gekko in the 1987 film ‘Wall Street’, with the character’s famous ‘greed is good’ monologue stemming from a speech once delivered by Boesky in which he said: "I think greed is healthy. You can be greedy and still feel good about yourself."

At the height of his career, his wealth was estimated at around $280m. The downfall of Boesky - who was known by the nickname Ivan the Terrible - came after the US Securities and Exchange Commission found that he had obtained tips about deals which had not yet been made public and used this to assist his investments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside being fined and jailed for his crimes, Boesky also became an informant. He would go onto record three secret conversations with Michael Milken, who would later pleaded guilty to sex felonies.