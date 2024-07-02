Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blues icon Jewel Brown grew up singing in the church and recorded with Duke Ellington in New York.

The late Jewel Brown was described on her website as ‘the most jazzy-blues singer on earth,’ and was only twelve years old when she performed her first show. She was best known for performing with Louis Armstrong and his All-Star Band.

In an interview with Blue Junction Productions, Jewel Brown revealed that “It was because of my years with Louie (Louis Armstrong) that I have the clout in the music business I have today.” She also revealed “I joined Louis Armstrong on June 21, 1961. I was twenty three years old. I got a call from Joe Glasser. He said ‘I need you to be on a plane in three hours.’ I told him I was in Dallas and that I needed to go home first, to Houston before I flew out. He said fine. So I drove to Houston in two hours.”

Legendary jazz singer Jewel Brown has died at the age of 86 | Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

After performing with Louis Armstrong, Jewel Brown took a break for several decades and went on to release her own albums such as Rollercoaster Boogie, Milton Hopkins & Jewel Brown and Thanks for Good Ole’ Music and Memories.

Following Jewel Brown’s death, her family released a statement to ABC13 that "It is a special but difficult time for us. We appreciate all the love, the calls, concerns and acknowledgements that all of you have expressed. We know how much Jewel was by the many across the globe, in Texas, in Houston and especially her Third Ward Community. We thank you all!"