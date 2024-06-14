Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Johnny Canales introduced the world to Tejano singer Selena with one of her first live performances.

Mexican Tejano television broadcaster Johnny Canales has dies at the age of 77.

The broadcaster and presenter was known as the man who introduced the celebrated singer Selena Quintanilla, known as Selena, to audiences. He hosted her first ever live performance when she was just 13-years-old, years before she would go on to become one of the world’s most famous Tejano singers and performers.

Canales’ wife Nora confirmed his passing with a post on social media. She said: "He was more than just a beloved husband, father, TV host, musician, and entertainer; he was a beacon of hope and joy for countless people. His infectious charisma and dedication to promoting Latino music and culture left a large mark on the world.”

Nora added: "Johnny's spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the legacy he built" -- while going on to ask fans to remember the joy he brought about.”