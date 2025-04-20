Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dancing With The Stars judge Julian Benson has died aged 54 after a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis.

The Australian-Irish choreographer was a star on the Irish edition of the celebrity dancing competition from 2017 until 2020. He became a icon of the show, known to fans as ‘Captain Sparkle’ for his flamboyant and extravagant outfits.

RTÉ reports that his family confirmed his death, saying in a statement: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Julian Benson. Julian passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and closest friends after a courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis. His strength, warmth, and sparkle remained with him until the very end."

Benson had battled the health condition for almost all of his life after being diagnosed at the age of two. Cystic fibrosis is a genetic condition which causes breathing and digestive issues in patients.

Dancing With The Stars judge Julian Benson has dies aged 54 after a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis. | Getty Images

The dancer, who was born in Adelaide to Irish parents before the family moved back to Ireland when he was 10 years old. He kept his diagnosis private for many year, before revealing his health status during an interview with former Late late Show host Ryan Tubridy on the show in 2019. He went on to create the Julian Benson CF Foundation, which raised money for research into the illness.

Shinawil Productions, the production company behind Dancing With The Stars, paid tribute to Benson. They said in a statement posted to Instagram: We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our wonderful friend Julian Benson. Our very own Captain Sparkle who brought so much joy, brilliance and talent to the world.

“His attitude and outlook on life was ever inspiring and will continue to be so thanks to his constant effort to better the lives of people around him, especially with the creation of the @jbcffoundation - his legacy will live on forever.

“Julian was one of a kind, and will be forever missed.The world lost a bit of sparkle today. May he rest in peace.”

His fellow DWTS judges also paid tribute. Karen Byrne said: “So sad to hear the news of Julian's passing. He was a true gentleman and always there to give his advice in this crazy industry that we work in. Captain Sparkle will be truly missed.”

Lorraine Barry added: “Despite facing the challenges of cystic fibrosis from a young age, he lived with a heart full of love and an unyielding zest for life. His enthusiasm was truly contagious, inspiring everyone around him to embrace life with love and gratitude. Julian's spirit reminds us all to find joy in every moment and to live life to the fullest.”