Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The cause of death for actress Michelle Trachtenberg has been confirmed following her untimely passing aged 39.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gossip Girl star died on February 26, 2025 after her mother found her unresponsive body at her apartment in New York City. Emergency services were called to her Manhattan home and pronounced her dead at the scene.

It has now been revealed that Trachtenberg dies from complications due to diabetes. The medical examiner recorded that the star died from “complications of diabetes mellitus” but did not indicate whether she had been living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The medical examiner also classified Trachtenberg’s death as “natural”, meaning that there is unlikely to be any further investigation into her death. The star’s family, who are Orthodox Jews, previously refused a full autopsy on religious grounds.

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead in her New York City apartment in late February. | Getty Images for InStyle

Fans became concerned for the actress’s health days before her death, after she posted concerning selfies that prompted fans to question her health status. Trachtenberg snapped back at those questioning her health, telling fans: "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar."

Her death came months after the TV and film star underwent a liver transplant. Reports suggested that Trachtenberg was experiencing complications from the procedure.

Trachtenberg was known to millions across the globe for her prominent role of Georgina Sparks in the teen drama Gossip Girl throughout the 2000s, as well as her role as Dawn Summers in the supernatural drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She also appeared in other show such as Weeds and Mercy, while also appearing in feature films including 17 Again, EuroTrip and Harriet the Spy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of her former co-stars paid tribute to her following her death. Ed Westwick, who appeared in Gossip Girl alongside Trachtenberg, said: “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen Michelle but I remember a talented, sharp, funny and warm soul. Thinking of her and the family. So sad.” Her Ice Princess co-star Kim Cattrall added: "Rest in peace sweet Michelle.”