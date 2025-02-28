Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Michelle Trachtenberg’s death has been ruled “undetermined” - because her family objected to an autopsy.

The actress, who also appeared in Gossip Girl, was found dead on Wednesday in a New York apartment at the age of just 39. Her death is not being treated as suspicious, but it is still not clear what happened.

People magazine reports the New York City Medical Examiner's Office announced Michelle's family objected to an autopsy, meaning only an external exam of the star’s body was allowed, leading to her cause of death to be ruled "undetermined".

The actress was reported to have undergone a liver transplant recently, and over the last few years, her fans have expressed concern about her health on social media.

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2020 | AFP via Getty Images

And in 2024, the TV star actually took to social media to explain her gaunt appearance. In response to a question about her health, Michelle replied: "@cathy_critz explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I'm not 14? I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment. (sic)"

The Harriet the Spy star then shared a selfie and insisted that she was feeling "happy and healthy".

The actress captioned the image: "I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery. I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said previously that officers had found the star's body when responding to a 911 call at 1 Columbus Place in New York City.

The NYPD added: "Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected."

Michelle first found fame as a child, starring in TV commercials and the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete and Pete. In 2000, the actress joined the cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Dawn Summers - the sister of Buffy who joined her in fighting vampires - and between 2008 and 2012, she played Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy, posted on Instagram a modified quote taken from a pivotal scene in the popular 2000s US TV show where Buffy tells her younger sister “the hardest thing in this world, is to live in it”.

Scooby-Doo star Gellar wrote: “Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you.”

She also shared images of her and Trachtenberg during filming and behind the scenes with the cast.

Princess Eugenie, who was friends with the actress, thanked her for “so many memories of laughter and fun”.

In a post to her Instagram story, she said: “Goodbye special friend. You are so loved and missed. Thank you for so many memories of laughter and fun. You were so thoughtful and generous and soooo funny. My favourite was listening to your food order, always done with precision so you got exactly what we all wanted. I’m thinking of you up there friend, of your spirit that was so bright and your joy you brought so many.”