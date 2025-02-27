The entertainment industry is in mourning following the death of Gossip Girl and Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Michelle Trachtenberg.

Trachtenberg died yesterday morning (Wednesday February 26), and was found dead in her home by her mum. Police sources confirmed her passing to The New York Post, stating that her death is not being investigated as suspicious.

According to the report, Trachtenberg was found by her mother at around 8am on Wednesday (February 26) at One Columbus Place, a 51-story luxury apartment complex in Manhattan’s Central Park South neighbourhood, the sources said. The actress reported recently underwent a liver transplant.

Tributes have since poured in for the actress since her death, described as ‘shocking’ by many. Fellow Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick shared an image of a younger Trachtenberg dressed in a pink dress as her character Georgina Sparks from the television series. He wrote on his Instagram story: “So sad to hear of the passing of Michelle Trachtenberg. Sending prayers.” The actor played Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl who was engaged in an on-off relationship with Trachtenberg’s character.

Blake Lively, who starred alongside Trachtenberg as Serena Van Der Woodsen. She wrote a tribute online. “This is the first day I met Michelle,” Lively wrote, sharing a photo of her and Trachtenberg on the set of Gossip Girl. “She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself.

“And she always had yummy caramel smelling lip gloss because she didn’t just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone who was in her orbit, even down to the subtle smell of her lip gloss because she cared about the sweet details.” She added: “She was a kind person through and through. Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday. Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire.”

The life of Gossip Girl and Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress Michelle Trachtenberg as she dies aged 39 - her partner, children, net worth, and TV shows and films. She is pictured in 2016. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe

Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor David Boreanaz said he is “so very sad”. The US actor shared a tribute to Instagram stories with a black and white picture of Trachtenberg taken from a post shared by an American news site. He wrote: “So very sad. Horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family.”

As the mourning for Trachtenberg continues, we take a look at her age, partner, children, net worth, all the TV shows and films she was in and also her cause of death.

How old was Michelle Trachtenberg?

The star was 39 years old at the time of her death. She would have celebrated her milestone 40th birthday on October 11.

Who was Michelle Trachtenberg’s partner?

Trachtenberg was in a long-term relationship with Hollywood talent agent Jay Cohen, according to People. The couple through the agency that he works for, The Gersh Agency, as the head of film finance and distribution. She signed with the agency in 2014, and the pair are likely to have met many times before they started their romance.

The couple was first linked in October 2020 but mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight. She announced their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2023 by sharing a selfie of the pair together. The caption was: “My Valentine” with a heart emoji.

In March 2024, Trachtenberg also shared a photo of her and Cohen together, dressed in Halloween costumes, in a rare Instagram birthday tribute. She wrote: “Happy birthday to the man who puts up with me,” alongside a heart and kiss emoji.

The late actress shared the same photo again earlier this month on Valentine’s Day, along with the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day to the man who sits still long enough for me to paint his face,” alongside heart and kiss emojis.

Cohen is a 63 year old talent agent and producer. He has worked with actresses such as Goldie Hawn and her daughter Kate Hudson, as well as Dustin Hoffman. He has two adult daughters, Lili and Rachel.

Did Michelle Trachtenberg have children?

The actress did not have any children. She was the second daughter born to Michael and Lana Trachtenberg and has an older sister called Irene Trachtenberg who is 47. Her mum is Russian and her dad is German, but the couple raised their daughters in New York, United States.

What was Michelle Trachtenberg’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Trachtenberg’s net worth was approximately $6 million at the time of her death. The website also states that in 2001, Trachtenberg paid $850,000 for a home in Sherman Oaks, California, which she still owned at the time of her death. The home, which she was said to share with Cohen, is now said to be worth around $2-3 million.

What TV shows and films was Michelle Trachtenberg in?

Trachtenberg was in numerous TV shows and films throughout her career. In her early career she had roles in The Adventures of Pete & Pete, Harriet the Spy, and All My Children, but it was her portrayal of Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer that truly made her a household name. She joined the hit supernatural drama in 2000 and remained on the show until its finale in 2003 playing the younger sister of Buffy.

Next, she had roles in EuroTrip and Ice Princess. Her next defining role came in 2008 when she took on the role of Georgina Sparks in teen drama Gossip Girl. She appeared in multiple episodes across the show’s six seasons from 2008 to 2012.

Beyond her most famous roles, Trachtenberg appeared in several notable TV series, including Weeds, Criminal Minds, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Mercy. Her film career included a mix of comedies, dramas, and thrillers, from Mysterious Skin to Black Christmas and 17 Again.

What was Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death?

The precise cause of the actress’ death remains unclear, but her death is not being investigated as suspicious. It’s reported that she recently underwent a liver transplant prior to her death.

In recent months, Trachtenberg had shared troubling social media posts, where she appeared noticeably thin and frail. She defended her appearance, addressing critics who commented on her weight and health. "Explain to me how I look sick," she wrote in response to online speculation last year. She also reminded followers of her age, stating: "Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14? I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."

She also denied undergoing plastic surgery, assuring fans that she was "happy and healthy."