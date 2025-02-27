Georgina Sparks and Dawn Summers actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39 after reportedly recently unndergoing a liver transplant - so here are the signs of liver disease you should be aware of.

Trachtenberg died yesterday morning (Wednesday February 26), and was found dead in her home by her mum. Police sources confirmed her passing to The New York Post, stating that her death is not being investigated as suspicious.

According to the report, Trachtenberg was found by her mother at around 8am on Wednesday (February 26) at One Columbus Place, a 51-story luxury apartment complex in Manhattan’s Central Park South neighbourhood, the sources said. The actress reported recently underwent a liver transplant, although her precise cause of death is yet to be announced.

The star had sparked concerns among her fans in recent years, however, by posting photos of herself on Instagram where she appeared to have yellow skin, yellow eyes and also seemed to be gaunt. When fans commented and questioned if she was okay, however, the actress hit back and claimed to be healthy.

"Explain to me how I look sick," she wrote in response to online speculation last year. She also reminded followers of her age, stating: "Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14? I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment." She also denied undergoing plastic surgery, assuring fans that she was "happy and healthy." In another post, she said it was “good to be natural”, again seemingly defending her appearance.

ABC News reported that Trachtenberg had undergone a liver transplant in the last year and may have been experiencing complications from it. Her body may have even rejected the new liver, TMZ reported citing law enforcement sources. Police have said, however, that the medical examiner will determine the cause of her death.

It's unclear why the Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress underwent the transplant, but sources also told TMZ that the star may have had alcohol issues. Alcohol-related liver disease can be a possible reason for jaundice, which causes yellow skin and eyes, though it can also be caused by gallstones, hepatitis or pancreatitis. Jaundice can be a telltale sign liver disease which has progressed to later stages.

So, what are the signs of liver disease that you need to look out for? Keep reading to find out all six signs, including the one common sign which may surprise you. Plus, the causes of liver disease too, and what you can do to prevent it.

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39, reportedly following complications from a liver transplant. Here are the signs of liver disease. Trachtenberg is pictured in 2015. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

What are the signs of liver disease?

There are six main signs of liver disease, according to the NHS, including the common happening of having itchy skin. The full list is:

feeling very tired and weak all the time

loss of appetite – which may lead to weight loss

loss of sex drive (libido)

yellow skin and whites of the eyes (jaundice)

itchy skin

feeling or being sick

Most types of liver disease do not cause any symptoms in the early stages. But, once you start to get symptoms of liver disease, your liver is already damaged and scarred. This is known as cirrhosis.

These symptoms could also be signs of other things, but if you are concerned that you might have liver disease or cirrhosis please see you doctor.

What are the causes of liver disease?

There are three main reasons a person can develop liver disease, as stated by the NHS.

obesity

an undiagnosed hepatitis infection

alcohol misuse

How can I prevent liver disease?

You can reduce your risk of many types of liver disease with some simple lifestyle changes, according to the NHS. They are:

trying to maintain a healthy weight

not drinking too much alcohol

You do not have to drink an excessive amount of alcohol to risk damaging your health. Regularly drinking just over the recommended levels can be harmful.