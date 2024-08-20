Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The news of Tore Ylvisaker’s death was announced by his band Ulver on social media

Ulver said on Instagram that “It is with black holes in our hearts we have to inform you that our brother for over nearly thirty years, Tore Ylvisaker (Ylwizaker), is dead. He passed on in the night of 16 August, his 54th birthday. It is all too much to take in at the moment. We will return as soon as we have collected ourselves. Rest in peace, dearest friend. We love you, forever. ULVER.”

The band Ulver, which means ‘wolves’ in Norwegian, are known as an experimental electronica band that was founded by vocalist Kristoffer Rygg in 1993. Tore Ylvisaker joined Kristoffer Rygg in Ulver in 1997 and they worked together on their 1998 album Themes from William Blake’s The Marriage of Heaven and Hell. For this album, they drew inspiration from the works of William Blake as well as other sources.

According to Metal Hammer magazine, “Ylwisaker stayed with Ulver until his death, making him their second longest-serving member behind frontman and co-founder Kristoffer Rygg. His most recent full-length album with the group was 2021’s Scary Muzak: a collection of synthpop works inspired by and directly covering pieces by filmmaker/musician John Carpenter.”

Tore Ylvisaker not only worked as a keyboard player for Ulver, but was also a producer and mixer, he co-produced Ulver albums such as Star of Ash’s Iter. Viator in 2002 and When’s You Are Silent in 2008.

After the band Ulver announced the passing of Tore Ylvisaker, they have been inundated with hundreds of comments. One fan said: “I had the opportunity to see them live at the Progresja club in Warsaw, I have never seen so many emotions that exploded in people at that moment at any concert. It was a dark disco with a very strong message. I remember a woman who suddenly burst into tears, maybe very painful memories awoke or maybe the message was just striking. I will never forget that. Music is the power!”

Another fan said: “Totally crushed… Ulver changed my life at its core… All the love to Tore family and friends.” At the time of writing, Tore Ylvisaker’s cause of death had not been revealed.