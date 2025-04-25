Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lar Park Lincoln, beloved soap actress and star of horror franchise Friday The 13th, has died at the age of 63.

The star was known for her role in the US soap Knot’s Landing, a spin-off from hit show Dallas that ran from 1979 until 1993. Lincoln appeared in season nine of the show as Linda Fairgate, a role she returned to for the 11th, 12th and 13th season also.

Lincoln’s company Actors Audition Studios confirmed her death with a statement on Facebook. They said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lar Park Lincoln. Over her 45-year career, Lar left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood through her dynamic performances and dedication to mentoring aspiring actors.”

Her cause of death has not been announced. The actress had previously been battling breast cancer, having been diagnosed in 2008. She underwent multiple surgeries in relation to the cancer diagnosis.

Lincoln is also known to fans of the horror franchise Friday The 13th. She appeared as ‘final girl’ Tina Shepherd in 1988’s Friday The 13th VII: The New Blood, and returned to the same role in Rose Blood: A Friday the 13th Fan Film in 2021.

Tributes have poured in for the beloved actress. One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “This breaks my heart. I loved part VII. It was so quirky and fun.”

Another added: “One of the most unique final girls ever. Great performance in an underrated F13 film.”