Tributes have flooded in for a footballer who has tragically died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of just 35.

Last week, Brian Morgan was rushed to hospital for treatment. However, despite best efforts from medical teams he sadly passed away on Wednesday morning (23 April).

The Sauchie Juniors midfielder scored the winner in a cup final for the club in May last year before hanging up his boots in the process and coming out of retirement a few months later to assist the team this season. The East of Scotland club sent their condolences to his wife, Zoe, and daughter, Poppy and shared a heartwarming tribute to their much-loved player on social media.

A statement on their official Facebook page read: "Sauchie Juniors were saddened to learn of the passing of midfielder Brian Morgan, aged 35. Brian passed away on Wednesday morning, following being admitted to hospital after a cardiac arrest. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his wife Zoe and daughter Poppy, as well as his close family, friends and all who knew him.

"Being a local boy to Sauchie, Brian's affiliation with the club started when he watched the team as a youngster before he signed for the club in 2010 as a 20-year-old under former manager and his brother-in-law, Fraser Duncan. He contributed a fair share to the club's success and lifting of silverware, including scoring two free kicks to ensure promotion to the East Superleague in 2012. After an initial spell of eight and a half years at the club, he moved on to a new challenge at Bo'ness United.

"A notable moment in Brian's second spell came in the final of the East of Scotland League Cup against Haddington Athletic. This game in particular was set to be his final game for the club, announcing he would retire following the game's conclusion.”

The statement added: "Looking to sign off in style, he would score the winner in extra time with a leaping header to ensure victory. Brian would take his seat in the stand for the start of the 2024/25 season, but the itch of playing would become too much. And he pulled the boots back on last November. It wasn't long before he reaffirmed himself as a regular in the starting eleven and scoring goals. His last game for the club would come on 12th April in a 3-2 home victory over Glenrothes, scoring our first goal to help us on our way to three points. Rest in Peace, Morgy. One of our own”.

Over 250 people commented on the post sharing their memories and condolences. One wrote: "Struggling to understand or believe that Brian has passed. An amazing player I had the privilege of coaching, what a character, a winner with an unbelievable will to win mixed with fantastic ability. Devastating for Zoe, Poppy and all his family and friends. Rest easy Morgy".