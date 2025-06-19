American singer-songwriter Lou Christie, who topped charts with songs such as Lightnin’ Strikes, has died aged 82.

The musician’s death was confirmed by his wife, Francesca, who told The Hollywood Reporter that her husband died on Wednesday, June 18 at his Pittsburgh home following a battle with a short illness.

Christie, whose real name was Lugee Alfredo Giovanni Sacco, was famed for his falsetto singing voice, which he employed on hits such as Lightinin’ Strikes and Rhapsody in the Rain. Lightnin’ Strike hit number one on the US’s Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1966, and went on to sell more than one million copies worldwide.

Rhapsody in the Rain caused controversy with its for-the-time raunchy lyrics, but was still a hit with listeners and became his second top 20 hit in the US. I’m Gonna Make You Mine was Christie’s best-known hit in the UK. In 1969, the song reached number two on the UK Singles Chart.

He continued performing well into his 70s, with his iconic falsetto voice still intact. He performed with the likes of Frankie Avalon and Fabian on the ‘Oldies’ circuit.

Tributes have poured in for the late singer. One fan said on X (formerly Twitter): “Rest in Peace Lou Christie. The man had a rare four octave range which made his voice and falsetto undeniable. Lightning Strikes went all the way to Number 1 in 1966 and is a banger.” Another added: “Rest easy Lou Christie. What a legend. What a voice.”