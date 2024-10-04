Michel Blanc: French actor and star of Les Bronzes dies aged 72 after suffering heart attack
Blanc’s death was confirmed Agence France-Presse (AFP). He was reportedly hospitalised on Thursday evening after suffering a heart attack, passing away while inside the medical centre.
The actor was famous in his home country for his roles in the 1978 cult comedy film Les Bronzes and its follow-up, the 1979 flick Les Bronzes font du ski. although mostly known for his comedy roles, he also achieved success in come serious acting roles, including as Patrice Leconte in the film Monsieur Hire.
Blanc also launched the Le Splendid cafe-theatre company with fellow actors and writers Thierry Lhermitte, Josiane Balasko, Christian Clavier, Marie-Anne Chazel, and Gérard Jugnot. Tributes have poured in for the actor.
Responding to the news of his death, Jugnot said: “F***, Michel... What did you do to us..." Meanwhile Balasko described Blanc as “my friend, my brother, my partner”.
French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati, also paid tribute to the late actor. She said: “Michel Blanc has left us. This morning the sorrow is immense, as great as his talent. In front of the camera of Bertrand Blier, Robert Altman or Pierre Schoeller, Michel Blanc amazed us with the variety of his acting, but also with his talents as a director with films like "Marche à l'ombre" or "Grosse fatigue". Cinema, the world of culture and all French people will not forget him.”
