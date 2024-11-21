Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Engelen was a two-time Oscar nominee and was also the winner of two Emmys.

British makeup designer Paul Engelen also worked on six James Bond movies and did the makeup for Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. The James Bond movies he worked on were The Man With The Golden Gun in 1974, The Spy Who Loved Me in 1977, Moonraker in 1979, Die Another Day in 2002, Casino Royale in 2006 and Quantum of Solace in 2008.

Paul Engelen was born in Walton-on-Thames in Surrey on October 30, 1949 and was the youngest of four children. It was whilst he was studying at Twickenham Art college that he met makeup artist Tom Smith who went on to hire him as an assistant on Oliver! In 1968, Alfred the Great in 1969 and Roman Polanski’s Macbeth in 1971.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Engelen was Nicole Kidman’s makeup artist when she famously donned a three-piece prosthetic nose for her Oscar-winning performance in Stephen Daldry’s The Hours (2002) and a makeup designer and hair designer on Anthony Minghella’s Cold Mountain (2003), which featured an Oscar-winning turn by Renée Zellweger.”

Paul Engelen received his first Oscar nomination for 1984’s Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, his second was for Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, which was directed by Kenneth Branagh back in 1994.

When it came to his personal life, Paul Engelen had been married to wife Lizzie for 48 years and they first met at nursery. He is also survived by his two daughters, Sam and Georgie and grandchildren.

In 2006, he spoke about his work on Frankenstein and revealed that the movie was “certainly one of the toughest films, from a makeup point of view, that I’ve worked on. And it’s impossible to have any other life when you are at work at 3 am every morning preparing the actors for hours in the makeup chair. It is very demanding, and you have people in the chair for hours at a time. And you have to get it on properly and — people forget — you have to get it off properly, too.”

What was Paul Engelen’s cause of death?

Paul Engelen passed away from cancer at his home in West Sussex on November 3.

Paul Engelen’s agency The Milton Agency paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: “Paul Engelen, 30.10.1949 - 03.11.2024“May the Force be with You”Two time Oscar nominee Paul Engelen was a true maestro in his field. With over 75 credits in TV and Film, Paul is best known for the iconic looks he created for Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace and Gladiator and being at the cutting edge of the TV boom, designing the first three seasons of Game of Thrones, changing the face of TV Make-Up forever!

“Other credits include: Frankenstein, Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Phantom Thread, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Quantum of Solace, Cold MountainHis magnificent talent aside, Paul was a true gentleman who never lost his love of his craft and his integrity in an ever-changing landscape. With a dry sense of humour and old school values that will be sincerely missed by all of us.The Milton Agency are proud to have represented Paul for so many years and send our heartfelt condolences to his close family and friends who will no doubt miss him greatly. 🤍”