Actress Priscilla Pointer has died aged 100.

The star of US soap Dallas and legendary horror film Carrie died “peacefully in her sleep” on Monday April 28 at an assisted living facility in Connecticut. Her death was confirmed by her son David via a post of social media.

Her family said on Instagram: "Priscilla Pointer, acclaimed stage television and film actress, and mother of David, Katie, and Amy Irving, died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 100, hopefully to run off with her 2 adoring husbands and her many dogs. She most definitely will be missed."

Priscilla’s acting career began in the 1940s, when she took part in tours of stage productions of A Streetcar Named Desire, The Country Wife and The Condemned of Altona.

Priscilla Pointer (right) with her daughter Amy Irving (left) | Getty Images

Her first role on screen came in the 1976 horror flick Carrie, in which she played Eleanor Snell. She appeared alongside her real-life actress daughter Amy Irving, who played her on-screen daughter Sue Snell.

Priscilla went on to appear in other silver screen productions including David Lynch’s Blue Velvet and cult favourite Mommie Dearest.

Her best-known role came in the 1980s, when she joined the cast of the hit US soap Dallas. The actress portrayed Rebecca Barnes Wentworth on the show from 1981 until 1983. Priscilla went on to appear in shows such as L.A Lawm ER, Cold Case, with her final appearance on screen coming in the 2008 TV film Sweet Nothing In My Ear.

She was married twice throughout her life - first to director Jules Irving between 1947 until his death in 1979, and again to Robert Symonds from 1980 until his death in 2007. Priscilla and Jules shared three children together - Katie Irving, David Irving and Oscar-nominated actress Amy Irving.

Following Amy’s marriage to Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, which lasted from 1985 until 1989, Priscilla became the Oscar-winning director’s mother-in-law.