Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bank-robber-turned-social media influencer, who used his platform to help those who had experience with abuse, has died at the age 56.

Russell Manser served 23 years in prison in Australia after a series of bank robberies. He later turned his attention to TikTok after his release to share his experience of sexual abuse and support other who went through the same situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manser would also give his fans some answers about life in prison and the criminal world. During his time his on TikTok he gained almost 150,000 followers and his videos garnered 2.3m likes.

Manser's 22-year-old son Ky Manser paid tribute to his father in a post on Instagram. Sharing a picture of him and his father on Instagram Stories, Ky said: “I’m sorry I haven’t been able to get back to anyone, I’ve been spending time with my family and trying to actually accept this with myself [at the moment]. I’ve just lost my best friend...and I’m trying to stay strong for my little brother.”

Others have also paid tribute to Manser. Lawyer Andrew Carpenter, who worked with the TikTok star through his advocacy work, said: “We wanted to change the world. We wanted to save the world. You saved so many lives. You changed so many lives. You were my sounding board when I was struggling with the horrendous topics of abuse.

“I’ll always love you through the sands of time. As you’ll always be a hero of mine. Rest easy my brother.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad