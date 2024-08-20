Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seth Bloom, who has been described as a ‘physical comedy virtuoso’ and his wife Christina Gelsone met a circus in Afghanistan, got engaged performing in Scotland and married in China.

Seth Bloom’s wife Christina Gelsone announced the news of her husband’s passing on Facebook and said: “Friends, Unfortunately our Seth passed away on Friday unexpectedly. This note is for you, from the bravest man I know. I loved him with my whole heart. Please give our family space and time to work through this. We will be in touch with more when we are ready.”

Seth Bloom passed away from suicide and the note from Seth read: “Friends, Many of you saw my post about excruciating pain in my feet that no doctor could diagnose or make go away (Over 30 specialists). I could not live with the pain anymore. I wanted to live into my 80s or 90s. I love life. Christina is the most amazing partner. I had no idea it was possible to love someone so much and spend pretty much 24 hours a day together working, travelling and adventuring. I have had the most beautiful career as an artist. Christina and I have incredible friends scattered all over the globe. It’s a dream life shattered by unending, incurable pain.”

After Christina shared the news of Seth’s passing, her post has been inundated with fans posting their own tributes. One said: “I have no words. This is heartbreaking. I’m dearly sorry,” whilst another said: “Mt heart shatters for you. Sending you love and peace during this time. May his memory be a blessing.”

Seth Bloom’s wife Christina Gelsone announced the news of her husband’s passing on Facebook . New York clown duo Acrobuffos performed on Copacabana Beach, Southbank on August 8, 2016 in London, England | Getty Images

On the Acrobuffos website, it describes the couple as an act who “have created seven shows together, competed in international circus festivals, performed in over 25 countries, headlined at the Big Apple Circus, and were featured on a postage stamp.”

Whilst Seth was a former juggler who graduated from three clown schools, his wife and partner Christina is a former ballerina who became a clown after graduating from Princeton. According to the Washington Post, Seth Bloom “travelled to Afghanistan for the first time in 2003, in the aftermath of the U.S. invasion that overthrew the Taliban. He went to Kabul at the suggestion of his mother, an international aid worker who was stationed in the countries and had learned about a fledgling circus company that was organising educational shows, trying to engage and inspire children, but needed help getting off the ground.”

Seth Bloom became artistic director for the organisation, the Mobile Mini Circus for Children and as well as providing programs about landmine awareness, malaria prevention, developed shows that featured both acrobatics and juggling. It was in Afghanistan that Seth and Christina met and they married at a clown festival in China and got engaged while touring in Scotland.

Seth Bloom is survived by his wife, his sister and father. He stopped performing in December last year and for three years had experienced excruciating foot pain.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support. People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.