Soap star Beth Peters has died at 92, the actress passed away in Florida after suffering from a short illness. The actress had appeared in eight episodes of the soap, General Hospital. Her son provided an obituary to Variety which read: “The motherly Mrs. Whitaker dispensed country wisdom from her farm kitchen in Beecher’s Corners, serving as a surrogate mother to Laura Spencer, played by Genie Francis, as the teenager’s story arc saw her fall in love with Luke Spencer, portrayed by Anthony Geary.”

Beth Peters, who is predeceased by her actor husband Jack Danon in 1996, was a mother to Sean Williams and had step-daughters Barbara Davison (Don) and Monica Lange, she is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

As well as appearing in General Hospital, Beth Peter’s television credits include Hart to Hart, Mr Belvedere, The Waltons and Highway to Heaven. She also starred in films such as Back to School, Kandyland and Where Love Has Gone, but spent much of her career in regional theatre. As well as starring several times in the likes of Sound of Music, Funny Girl and Show Boat, she played the role of Mrs Paroo in Marion the Librarian more than twenty times.

Variety reported that “Beth Peters was a long standing member of the Actor’s Equity Association, Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Arts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Peter’s name to the Entertainment Community Fund.”