Willie Carlin was considered to be a key figure for both Derby County and Leicester City during his senior footballing career.

Former footballer Willie Carlin had died aged 83.

The midfielder was considered a key player for both Derby County and Leicester City during his senior career, which spanned from 1958 until 1974. The Liverpool-native', whose career began at Liverpool after playing at youth level, died on June 10.

Carlin made the move to Halifax Town and later Carlisle United and Sheffield United. He was convinced to join Derby County in 1968 by legendary English manager Brian Clough.

During his time in the squad, Carlin played a key part in the title-winning 1968/69 season. He made 108 appearances for the Rams, scoring 16 goals.

Carlin then made the move to Leicester City in 1970, where he was paired in midfield alongside Bobby Kellard. As part of the team, he won the Second Division in his first season.

He went on to have spells at Notts County and Carlisle United. After his football career came to an end, Carlin opened and operated a bar in Majorca, Spain before fully retiring and returning to the UK.

Teams have paid tribute to the gifted footballer, with Derby County saying in a statement: “Derby County’s deepest condolences and thoughts are with the family and friends of Willie Carlin at this difficult time.”

Leicester City added: “The thoughts of everyone at Leicester City Football Club are with the family and friends of Willie at this sad time.”