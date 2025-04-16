Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Legendary US gameshow host Wink Martindale has died at the age of 91 after a battle with cancer.

The American television star is best known to audiences in the US as the host of hit gameshows such as ‘Gambit’ and ‘Tic-Tac-Dough’. His death was confirmed via his representatives, the Nashville Publicity Group.

The group said in a statement: “Wink Martindale, the legendary radio and television icon, died in Rancho Mirage, California on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at the age of 91.

“The king of game shows who was perhaps best known for hosting the beloved "Tic-Tac-Dough" and "Gambit," had a remarkable 74-year career. He was surrounded by family and his beloved wife of 49 years, Sandra Martindale.”

Martindale had been battling lymphoma for around a year before his death, reports TMZ. The host is said to have been hospitalised after his condition deteriorated and was receiving treatment when he died.

Martindale first rose to fame as a radio DJ in the early 50s in Memphis. He is credited with helping to launch Elvis Presley’s career, with his station playing the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s debut single and Martindale reportedly inviting the then-young star for an interview. The pair would go on to become lifelong friends, with Martindale hosting a radio tribute to Presley after his death in 1977.

He made the jump to television in the 1960s, but didn’t make a name for himself on screen until the premiere of Tic-Tac-Dough in 1978. He went on to be involved in more than 20 other shows, including Trivial Pursuit, The Last Word and Headline Chaser.

Away from television and radio, Martindale was a musician. He recorded 20 singles and seven albums, with his recording ‘Deck Of Cards’ earning him a gold record. Martindale was awarded a star on the Hollywood walk of fame in 2006.