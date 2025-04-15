Carlton Fairweather: Ex-Sunderland coach dies age 63 as cause of death confirmed

Carlton Fairweather has died age 63. | Getty

Former Wimbledon Crazy Gang member and Sunderland coach Carlton Fairweather has died at the age of 63.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fairweather, who enjoyed a 22-year association with the Wearside club, died surrounded by his family on Monday night months after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told the club’s official website: “Carlton’s personality and charisma were unique. He worked across all aspects of our club and the reason he’s so highly thought of is down to his dedication, humility, and work ethic.

“He will be truly missed by all within our club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlton Fairweather | Getty

Fairweather, who managed Sunderland Women during their time in the English top-flight, held a series of coaching roles at the club after a playing career which saw him make 164 appearances for the Dons – he missed out on their 1988 FA Cup final victory over Liverpool through injury – before spells with Carlisle and in Hong Kong and the United States.

The Dons added on their official X account: “Everyone at AFC Wimbledon was deeply saddened to learn that popular former Dons winger Carlton Fairweather has passed away.

“Our thoughts are with Carlton’s family and friends at this difficult time.”