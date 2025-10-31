Best Halloween jokes: A roundup of gags for adults and kids this spooky season

Along with Frankenstein’s monster, you too could be in stitches this Halloween with our roundup of the best jokes for the spooky season.

While Halloween is of course all about the scares, there’s no reason you shouldn’t have a laugh as well. If you’re out trick or treating this evening you could even try out a few of these jokes - you decide whether you think they should be classed as a trick or a treat after you’ve read them.

But all joking aside, October 31 is the ideal opportunity to spend some quality time with friends and family and what better way to lighten the mood with some corny gags. And if then only make you groan, then you’ll sound like you’re getting into the Halloween spirit anyway.

If you’re meeting mates for a spooky shindig, heading out for some door-to-door candy collecting or just having a night in pumpkin carving with the kids, memorise a few of these to throw out throughout the evening and you’ll be the life and soul of the party. So read on and get your laughing gear around these one-liners.

5 Halloween jokes for kids

What does a ghost panda eat? Bam-BOO.

What happens to witches who break school rules? They get ex-spelled.

What’s the spookiest piece of cutlery? A spoooooooooon.

What did the ghost teacher say to the class? Look at the board and I will go through it again.

How does Frankenstein get around town? Monster truck.

Classic Halloween jokes

Why didn’t the skeleton go to the party? They had no body to go with.

What’s a monster’s favourite dessert? I scream.

Knock, knock. Who's there? Boo! Boo who? Don't cry, it's just a joke.

Why are graveyards so noisy? Because of all the coffin.

What's a witch's favorite class in school? Spelling.

Halloween dad jokes

Why did the ghost starch his sheet? He wanted to scare people stiff.

Why shouldn't an angry witch take her broom trick or treating? She might fly off the handle.

Why do vampires not want to become investment bankers? They hate stakeholders.

Why are ghosts bad liars? You can see right through them.

What's black and white and dead all over? A zombie trick or treating in a tuxedo.

Hopefully those ghostly gags have raised a smile and have a happy Halloween whatever you’re getting up to!