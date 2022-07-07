The TikTok video has baffled viewers after appearing to change colour after less than a minute

A baffling optical illusion claims to turn viewers colourblind after staring at an image in a 50-second test.

The strange image, shared on TikTok by user @seaondoesmagic, has racked up almost two million views on social media and challenges viewers to stare at four different coloured squares.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After focusing on the centre of the image, the user claims the squares will change colour less than a minute later, leaving viewers feeling as if they have gone colourblind.

What colours do you see?

On first glance, the illusion shows four different coloured squares joined together.

The sqaures should change colour after 50 seconds (Photo: TikTok / @seandoesmagic)

From left to right, the colours are blue, green, red and yellow.

However, after looking at the centre of the image closely for around 50 seconds, all four colours should change completely, the TikToker claims.

In the clip, the user known as Seany, says: “I’m gonna make you colorblind and if you don’t believe me then try this out.

“On the screen there should be a square image with four different colours.

“What I want you to do is stare at the very centre of this image and don’t take your eyes off it - try not to blink.

“What’s going to happen is you’re going to keep staring at the centre, keep focusing and focusing on this image, and then in a few seconds the colours are going to change. And then the colours are going to slowly turn into black and white.”

The video creator then counts down from three and clicks his figures, and the image on the screen changes colour.

He adds: “Now it should look like a really weird colour and slowly fade to black and white.

“You should now feel colourblind.”

The colours appeared to change after 50 seconds (Photo: TikTik / @seandoesmagic)

Some confused viewers said they struggled to pick out black and white, while others said they saw pastel colours instead.

One user wrote: "Am I the only one who’s seeing pastel colours”.

A second said: “I saw the pastel colours and I saw no black or white lol”.

“Nah fam it when from a rainbow to a white square”, said a third.

“I saw pastel colours then I saw white and then it turned black”, another added.

Meanwhile, other users said the trick worked and they saw the squares appeared as black and white.

One user wrote: “Omg bro am I colour blind that’s so cool”.

“Woah it worked”, another said.

A third added: “Yay yes it’s working”.

How many numbers do you see?

Another illusion that is leaving people baffled is a video shared by TikTok by user @purpzsaur which comprises several numbers stacked on top of each other.

How many numbers can you see? (Photo: TikTok / @purpzsaur)

The image supposedly features 10 hidden numbers in total, with the content creator challenging viewers to find them all in the six-second clip.