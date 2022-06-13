The viral optical illusion challenges people to find 16 tigers hidden within the jungle scene

A mind-boggling optical illusion challenges viewers to find the tigers hidden within a jungle scene, but only 1% can find all 16.

Four tigers are clearly visible in the image on first glance, but on closer inspection you will see that more than 10 other big cats are lurking within the landscape.

The viral puzzle, which was shared by TikTok user Hectic Nick, has racked up almost 100k likes on social media as users try to pick out the hidden figures.

In the video, Hectic Nick states: “Can you find all the tigers in this image? It’s almost impossible to find all of them.

“Let me know how many you can see and send this to a friend so they can try.”

How many tigers do you see?

A total of 16 tigers are hidden within the illusion, although only four are immediately obvious on first glance.

How many tigers do you see? (Photo: TikTok/@hecticnick)

On closer look, you should be able to spot the faces of tigers in the trees, foliage and rocks within the image.

Many users struggled to pick out all 16 and shared their frustration in the comments.

One user wrote: “Pls help me find it I only got 8.”

Another said: “"The more I look… the more appear."

“I only see 15”, a third wrote.

“I don’t know where’s all the tigers so I found 4,” another said.

One user added: “Hey in left next to the tree there’s a different animal.”

A total of 16 tigers are hidden within the image (Photo: TikTok/@hecticnick)

Another illusion that has left people baffled is a photo of some hikers clinking whiskey bottles after completing the 2,200 mile Appalachian Train in the United States.

A total of four bottles can be seen in the picture, but at first glance it appears that only three arms are outstretched.

How many arms can you see? (Photo: Patrick DeIvernois / Reddit)

The picture, shared by Parick Delvernois who is wearing the kilt and orange jacket, tricks viewers into only seeing three people, as one of the hikers is wearing a camouflage jacket which blends perfectly into the background.

On closer inspection, you can spot the fourth arm outstretched on the left of the photo.

The freaky illusion, which was shared on Reddit and later on Twitter, left the internet baffled, with some saying their brain refused to believe four people were featured in the snap.

The ‘missing arm’ is actually on the left of the image and can be spotted if you look closely at the hands.