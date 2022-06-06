What you see in this optical illusion is said to reveal what you find least attractive about your partner

Optical illusions are thought to reveal hidden aspects of our personality based on what we see in an image.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What do you see first?

This optical illusion, created by artist Oleg Shupilak, is said to reveal what you find least attractive in a romantic partner, simply based on what you see first, according to Your Tango.

What do you see first? (Photo: Oleg Shupilak / YourTango)

The man’s face in profile

If you saw the man’s face in profile first, it supposedly means that you dislike stubbornness in a partner.

You enjoy being with someone who is confident and can be a strong leader, but you find it frustrating when they dig their heels in and will not accept when they are wrong.

The red curtain

If you noticed the red curtain first, it means that you hate when your partner has a tendency to be dramatic.

You initially enjoyed how your partner could command attention and be entertaining around others, but this charm can quickly turn toxic when you get into an argument.

Your Tango states: “Do your best to leave when this happens. Don’t play their game, or you might wind up saying something that you will only regret later.”

The angry man

If you saw the angry man first, it means that you find a short temper the least attractive quality in a partner.

You like people who have passion, but you hate it when they have a short fuse.

It is best not to engage when they lose their temper and in time your partner will learn they need to stay calm when discussing important matters with you, Your Tango says.

The man on his knees

If you spotted the man on his knees when you first looked at this illusion, it means that you find neediness in a partner the least attractive quality.

You enjoy being made to feel special and wanted, but sometimes the attention can feel exhausting and suffocating.

Your Tango advises: “Ask for what you need and tell your partner when you need some time to yourself.