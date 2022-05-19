The famous piece of artwork can help you to solve the problems in your relationship

A recent optical illusion, which is said to reveal what you fear the most while in a relationship, is going viral on social media.

The illusion is a famous piece of artwork by Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak and is said to reveal a lot about the nature of your personality by whatever you see first from the image.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finding out the answer and what you are like as a person might help you figure out how to change problems in your relationship.

Have a look at the image and find out what you can see first from the painting.

What is the image?

At first, you will probably see a mystical painting - something that looks like a man’s face is being used as a canvas by a young boy.

But what caught your attention at the beginning?

If you saw the man’s giant face first

This means you are a focused and enthusiastic person by nature.

You have qualities that make others want to be with you and you do not dwell on bad experiences of the past by making most of the present.

However, the negative side is that you are often scared of being seen as someone with emotional baggage.

Therefore, you tend to go quiet or shut down after arguments and disagreements, thinking it’s normal to stay away after a fight.

If you saw the boy first

The ones who see the boy first are jubilant by nature and they love being around people.

However, they also dislike being the centre of attention and tend to hide the fear of being a grown-up while being in a relationship.

You are also anxious sometimes because you feel the person you love doesn’t feel needed.

If you saw the painting being done by the little boy, you are someone who loves his/her partner and also has close connections with your friends.

But it also means you are the type who loves staying at home or spending time with yourself.

If you saw the two huts first

Those who saw the two huts are very sensitive people.

You openly share your feelings but are mindful of the fact that some of them are intense and worrisome.

What you tend to hide or avoid in a relationship is direct conflict.