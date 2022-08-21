Masai Graham’s pasta joke has been crowned the winner for 2022

A pasta pun has been named the funniest joke of the Edinburgh Fringe as the award returned for the first time since before the pandemic.

The Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival award, voted for by members of the public, was back for the first time since 2019.

Here is all you need to know.

What was the joke?

Masai Graham was voted the winner with his joke: “I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn’t get pasta.”

Graham also won the accolade in 2016 with his joke: “My dad suggested I register for a donor card – he’s a man after my own heart.”

Masai Graham winner of the Dave Joke of the Edinburgh Fringe 2022 award for the second time

How has he reacted to winning?

The West Bromwich-born comedian said: “It’s great to see the Edinburgh Fringe Festival back up and running again, it’s my spiritual home.

“I was so delighted to find out I’d won the Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Fringe award for a second time – I thought: “This is getting pasta joke.”

Comedy critics attended hundreds of shows across the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to create a shortlist which was voted on by 2,000 members of the public, who were not told the names of the comedians in the running.

What did Dave say about the winning joke?

Now in its 13th year, previous winners of the award include Ken Cheng, Olaf Falafel, Tim Vine, Rob Auton, Stewart Francis, Zoe Lyons and Nick Helm.

Dave channel director Cherie Cunningham said: “What a pleasure to be back in Edinburgh. This is Dave’s first Joke of the Fringe in three years and the quality of submissions has been incredibly strong.

“It’s a fantastic top 10 full of newcomers and comedy veterans, and it’s a delight to crown Masai Graham as winner once more.”

What were the other jokes in the top 10?

The top jokes were: