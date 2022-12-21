Simply saying what you see first in this Christmas-themed image will tell you a lot about the kind of person you are

To help you determine which ’Christmassy’ animal you’re most like, and to help you have a little festive fun, this optical illusion has been created.

Do you have the spirit of a polar bear from the North Pole or perhaps you’re more like one of Santa Claus’ reindeer, pulling a sleigh through the night?

Advertisement

This special Christmas themed optical illusion includes eight different animals, and each one will tell you something very different about yourself - all depending on which one you see first. It’s been inspired by both the holiday season at the Myers-Briggs personality test.

So, which do you see first, and what does that reveal about you? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

What does the optical illusion show?

The image shows multiple red and blue animals of different sizes, all hidden amongst each other against a blue background. There are eight animals in total; a reindeer, a robin, a polar bear, a donkey, a turkey, a squirrel, a partridge and a turtle dove.

Advertisement

What is the The Myers-Briggs personality test?

The Myers-Briggs personality test indicator is designed to identify a person’s personality type, strengths and preferences, with the four categories broken down into:

Introversion/extraversion

Sensing/intuition

Thinking/feeling

Judging/perceiving

Each person is said to have one preferred quality from each of the four categories, producing 16 unique types.

Advertisement

There are eight festive animals hidden in this optical illusion, and the first you spot reveals your personality.

What does it say about me if I saw the reindeer first?

Advertisement

If you noticed the reindeer first, you are likely to be someone who appreciates knowledge, is resilient and finds comfort in a community. It’s not surprising that Rudolph, Dasher, and Vixen were chosen to help Santa on his busiest day of the year, as reindeers are known for their intellect, resilience, and sense of tribe.

What does it say about me if I saw the robin first?

If you spotted the robin first then this indicates you are likely to be a very practical problem solver with a strong ambition to accomplish your goals. However, you may also have an appreciation for the beauty of art, nature, and the simple things in life. You can still be empathetic and considerate despite your ambition.

What does it say about me if I saw the polar bear first?

Advertisement

If you were the first to notice this animal, it’s likely that you value privacy, tranquillity, and consistency. Although you may not be known for being spontaneous, you are a reliable person who will always be loyal and responsible regardless of the circumstances you may face.

What does it say about me if I saw the donkey first?

Advertisement

If it was the donkey that you saw first, then this may indicate that you are a very strong-minded individual. You like to stand your ground and have no shame in speaking out when you believe something is wrong. Despite your strong personality, you are a loving and kind individual who is known for offering advice and guidance to those you care about the most.

What does it say about me if I saw the turkey first?

This animal indicates you are likely to be generous with others without asking anything in return. You care about the people in your life, and you constantly work to strengthen your relationship with them by paying close attention to their wants and needs.

What does it say about me if I saw the squirrel first?

Advertisement

Energetic, cheerful and self-confidence are some of the personality traits associated with this lovely fury animal. If you spotted a squirrel first then it is likely you are never scared of new situations whether this means a new challenge, meeting new people or going out of your comfort zone!

What does it say about me if I saw the partridge first?

Advertisement

Did you see the tiny partridge first? This can be a sign that you value your close friends and family. Once someone has gained your trust and confidence, you will have an unwavering loyalty to them. However, this means you may be someone who tends to be quiet and reserved in situations that are outside of your comfort zone.

What does it say about me if I saw the turtle dove first?

A sign of love and friendship, if you saw a dove, it means you are likely to be a considerate and calm individual. You love helping others and are very people oriented. Additionally, everywhere you go, your presence is likely to spread peace. You tend to avoid change or conflict because you are a laid-back and kind person, though.

Where has the optical illusion come from?

Advertisement

The optical illusion has been created and shared by Jackpotjoy, which is home to a range of online bingo, live casino and slot games.

How can I see more optical illusions?

Advertisement

Check out our optical illusions page for more mind-bending images. Keep this page bookmarked too and keep looking back at it as we update it regularly with new, fresh and exciting illusions.