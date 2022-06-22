The video has perplexed users on social media site Tik Tok

An optical illusion video has bewildered and disoriented viewers after it was posted on Tik Tok .

The Tik Tok video - dubbed the ‘death hole’ video - has sent people into a spin who are trying to figure out if the person shown is crawling out of a hole or falling into it.

So, what does the video show, what do people think of it, and what do you see?

Here’s what you need to know.

What does the video show?

The video, which has received almost 175,000 likes on Tik Tok, shows a figure going through a strange looped hole continuously.

The video lasts for five seconds, with a counter in the top left of the video counting down every millisecond.

The video then keeps playing on a continuous loop.

The question that everyone is asked when they view the video is do you see the person falling or climbing?

The Tik Tok video - dubbed the ‘death hole’ video - has sent people into a spin who are trying to figure out if the person shown is crawling out of a hole or falling into it. Credit: TikTok/Lookmm178

Where has the video come from??

The video was first posted by TikTok user Lookmm178 .

The identity of the person behind the channel is unknown, but they say they “share interesting visual tests every day” on the page.

It’s unclear where the optical illusion video, which you can view on Tik Tok , first came from.

What do most people see?

Apparently, only seven percent of people see the person climbing through the hole.

Meanwhile, the remaining 93 percent see them falling through it.

What have people said about the video?

Almost 6,000 people have commented on the video to say what they say, and it seems Tik Tok users are divided by what they saw.

Some say they can actually see both a fall and a climb movement.

"I saw him climbing up then falling a lil bit," one user said.

Others weren’t so sure the person was climbing or falling at all.

A user said: “He doesn’t fall, he just pretends to fall.”

One person said they believed they saw the person climbing up the hole because the timer is counting down from five seconds to zero.

Another person said they believed what people see depends on what part of the image they focus on when watching the video.

“Look in the middle of the hole: man is climbing. Look at the man: man is falling.”

One user said they saw a different thing every time they watched the video.

They said: “I saw him doing a different one each time I watch this.”

Another user suggests that you can turn the screen you are viewing the video on to different angles to get different results.

They said: “And tip, flip your phone upside down.”

One person said it looks like the person is trying to climb up out of the hole, but there’s a force in the hole pulling them back in.

They said: “He’s climbing up but it looks like he is getting pulled as he is moving backwards.”

One user said they did not see the person climbing or falling at all, but instead trying to perform yoga.