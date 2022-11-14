There’s two words within this image - but they’re far from easy to spot

Only 45% of people have been able to spot the two words hidden in this image.

Do you think you’ve got a great eye for detail? Well, this new optical illusion will challenge just how skilled you are.

The design may look like nothing more than a swirled pattern and green lines, but it actually hides two hidden words – can you spot what they are? So far, only 45% of people have been able to spot the two words, but are you among them?

Read one to find out everything you need to know - and put your eyesight to the ultimate test.

What does the image show?

At first glance, the image, which has been shared by online slot site Rainbow Riches Casino, shows a swirled pattern in shades of light and dark green. There’s actually two everyday words also within the image and hiding in plain sight, but the question is whether or not you can identify what those two words are.

Don’t worry, we won’t give you spoilers yet, though the answer is written a little further down in this article. For now, here’s another look at the image. See if you are among the 45% of people who can see the two numbers.

If you want a very small hint at this stage, we can tell you that the two words are both four letter words, and they are both used in common, everyday speech.

What are the two words hidden in the image?

If you can’t see the number hidden in the image then we have the answer for you below, but before you scroll down to see the number revealed we encourage you to take one more look at it, and bear these clues in mind.

We’ll give you one more clue for each hidden word before we reveal the answer:

Your friend is buying you lunch today. That means you’re eating for…? Quick, you need your favourite pair of jeans to dry before you go out. Put your washing machine on a…

The hidden words are free and spin. If you didn’t see them before, take a look at the image again now you know the answer and see if you can see the words.

