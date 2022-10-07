There are two digits hiding in this image, but can you spot them?

This optical illusion may seem simple as all it asks you to do is say what’s right in front of you . . . but it’s not that easy.

Most people are unable to spot the hidden message, in fact only 40% of people can see the double digits.

So, are you among the 40% who can see the numbers hiding in plain sight? Scroll down, give it a go and see if your eyesight is better than the rest.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What does the image show?

At first glance, the image shows a yellow and green patterned landscape of various shapes and shades.

There’s actually two digits hiding in the image and hiding in plain sight, but the question is whether or not you can identify what that number is.

The image is a stereogram, which allows you to see a three-dimensional shape while looking at a two-dimensional image.

Don’t worry, we won’t give you spoilers yet, though the answer is written a little further down in this article.

For now, here’s another look at the image. See if you are among the 40% of people who can see the digits.

There’s a double digit number hidden in this optical illusion, but can you see it?

Where has the image come from?

The image has been shared by online gaming site, Rainbow Riches Casino.

What number is in the image?

If you can’t see the number hidden in the image then we have the answer for you below, but before you scroll down to see the number revealed we encourage you to take one more look at it, and bear these clues in mind.

Firstly, it is a two digit number. Secondly, this is the number of years that a married couple have been married for when they reach their Pearl Wedding Anniversary. Thirdly, it is also the number of years that Marty McFly travelled back in time in the hit 1980s film Back to The Future.

If you can see it now then congratulations, but if you’re still not sure then look at the image below and the answer will be revealed.

There’s a double digit number hidden in this optical illusion, and this is the answer.

The hidden number is 30.

How can I see more optical illusions?

