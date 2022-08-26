The faces you identify first is said to indicate whether you are a detail-orientated person, or you look at the bigger picture

Optical illusions are clever tools in putting your powers of perception to the test and how you interpret an image supposedly says a lot about your personality.

Many illusions can often be interpreted in one of two ways, while others are more complex and have several hidden details to pick out.

One such example is a photo depicting five different people and it is said that the face you spot first reveals your personality traits, including whether you pay close attention to detail, or tend to look at the bigger picture.

Who do you see?

Who do you see first in this image? (Photo: The Minds Journal)

There are five people in this optical illusion shared by The Minds Journal, which is designed to reveal if you are a detail-oriented person.

Hidden within the image is an old couple, a man and a woman in the foreground and another woman in the background.

What does the image mean?

The people that you spotted in the image first are thought to say a lot about what personality traits you have.

The old couple

If you spotted the old couple first, you take a larger view of life and do not get caught up with trivialities, making you a natural leader.

You are a strategic thinker and would thrive in managerial roles where you can focus on goals.

You have excellent planning skills and are not concerned with micromanaging others, making you an ideal boss.

The three people

If you spotted the woman in a sombrero and a man playing the guitar in the faces of the older couple, and the woman in the background behind the guitar player on the right, then you have excellent attention to detail.

You tend to observe people and your surroundings closely and notice things that others will often miss.

There are few things that escape your attention, no matter how trivial it may seem.

You are very good at planning things to the last detail and you prefer knowing things in depth rather than superficially.

What is the difference between being left or right brained?

Many optical illusions claim that how you interpret the image reveals whether you are left or right brained.

The left side of the brain is generally considered to be more verbal, analytical and orderly than the right, and is better at tasks such as reading and writing.

By comparison, the right side of the brain is linked with being more visual and intuitive, and is often described as the “creative” side of the brain.

Our interpretation of an optical illusion is said to reveal which side of our brain is more dominant, and in turn, this is thought to influence what our personality is like.

The theory came about in the 1960s thanks to psychobiologist and Nobel Prize winner Roger W Sperry.

However, a two year analysis recently found that there was no proof that this theory was actually true.

The research , published in 2013, said: “It has been conjectured that individuals may be left-brain dominant or right-brain dominant based on personality and cognitive style, but neuroimaging data has not provided clear evidence whether such phenotypic differences in the strength of left-dominant or right-dominant networks exist.

“Lateralization of brain connections appears to be a local rather than global property of brain networks, and our data are not consistent with a whole-brain phenotype of greater “left-brained” or greater “right-brained” network strength across individuals.”