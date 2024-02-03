A dog has been rescued after being trapped in a shipping container for more than a week - and has now been nicknamed Connie the container dog. Picture: Getty Images

A dog has been rescued after more than week trapped inside a shipping container at a port in Texas. US Coast Guard officer Ryan McMahon and his team heard barking coming from inside one of the thousands of containers during a routine day of inspecting shipping containers at the Port of Houston in Texas.

One of the inspectors said in video they recorded as the team looked up at the container, stacked about 25 feet in the air, said: “Oh, it’s scratching, dude." A crane was used to bring it to the ground and out popped a very sweet and friendly dog.

Mr McMahon, a petty officer 2nd class, said: “As soon as we opened it, we could see the little dog’s face poking out. She was right there, like she knew we were going to be there to open it for her. And she just, she wasn’t scared or anything. She just seemed happy more than anything, to be out of that dark space and in the arms of people that were going to take care of her." Coast Guard officials later determined that the canine had been trapped inside for at least eight days, with no food or water.

The dog has since been nicknamed Connie the container dog. Mr McMahon said she was a little dirty and “definitely pretty skinny". Mr McMahon and the three other inspectors drove Connie to an animal shelter in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, where she was checked out. A rescue group, Forever Changed Animal Rescue, has taken her in and is working to get her healthy and ready for adoption.

Coast Guard officials are not sure where the container came from, but inside were vehicles that were probably being shipped overseas to be sold for parts. Coast Guard spokeswoman chief petty officer Corinne Zilnicki, said: “So based on that, they think that the dog most likely was in a junkyard, in a car. And that’s how she accidentally got put in the container."

Mr McMahon said he is grateful he and his team were at the right place and at the right time to hear Connie barking and prevent the container from being put on a cargo ship. They usually conduct inspections once a week throughout the Port of Houston, and on the day they found Connie they were at the port’s Bayport Container Terminal which has more than 10,000 containers, he said.

