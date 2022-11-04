These are the forgotten sharing chocolates that people would most like to see returned to Heroes, Roses, Quality Street and Celebrations tubs

People are still getting used to the idea that there won’t be a coconut treat in their Celebrations tub this Christmas as Mars Wrigley have taken Bounty out of their festive sharing tubs. It’s not, however, the first time thats chocolate companies have made changes to their must have Christmas multi-choice tins.

Whether you prefer Heroes, Roses, Celebrations or Quality Street, or you like to sample delights from all four tins, you will have noticed that at various points over the last two decades there have been some changes to exactly which chocolate minis you can enjoy.

With this in mind, the team at Betway has looked back on all the sweet treats that have been removed from festive confectionery tubs over the years, and using search volume data, have determined which chocolates are most missed by the UK public.

Which of these bite-sized chocolates would you like to see make a comeback?

1. Toblerone Mini A small version of everyone's favourite triangular chocolate bar enjoyed a very short time as part of the Heroes tub between 2013 and 2015. It may have been seven whole Christmases since Toblerone last appeared in the Cadbury's chocolate tub, but with 67,000 monthly searches for the mountain-shaped chocolate, it seems many would like to see it return.

2. Bournville Mini Cadbury's famous dark chocolate bar was a staple feature of the Roses tub before being moved over to the Heroes tub in 2008. Bournville only lasted a short time as part of the Heroes lineup, however, and was removed altogether in 2013, and now does not feature in any of the popular festive confectionary tubs. With 67,000 monthly searches it seems like people may want it back.

3. Fuse Mini Fuse was removed from the Heroes tub in the mid-2000s, and the bar, which contained peanuts, raisins and cereal pieces, was actually discounted altogether in the UK in 2006. But it appears that chocolate fans are still feeling nostalgic for the treat as it still gets 16,000 monthly searches.

4. Smarties Mini You may not remember that Smarties were once part of the Quality Street sharing tub. A small carton of the different-coloured shelled chocolates appeared in the Christmas tub for one year only in 2004. With 6,500 searches per month, it seems that people would like to see the multi-coloured treat box make a comeback.