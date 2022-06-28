The new personality quiz making the rounds of social media promises to ‘help you out by calling you out’

It’s that time of the week again - a new quiz has taken over the internet and it has users sharing their results on social media, unveiling “what the actual f**k” is wrong with them.

This is everything you need to know about the new personality quiz and how to take it.

How do I take the quiz?

There are a few different quizzes with a similar name floating around, but the most popular appears to be one by a user called ilovemycat444.

To take the quiz you’ll need to head over to the Uquiz website - just enter your name and answer the 10 questions. Most of the questions include “what would you do” type scenarios.

Some questions include:

I’d die for you:

Then perish Please don’t Nice I’d die for you first

First reaction to someone yelling at you:

Yell back Laugh Get offended by don’t say anything Tear up ngl :( Simply walk away not letting them finish Walk away and cry later when ur alone

You’re in a haunted house, what you doing:

About to s**t yourself Grabbing onto one of your friends for safety but ur not rly that scared Abnormally calm (wrong answer stfu) Taking things way too seriously Not taking anything seriously Pretending ur on Buzzfeed Unsolved

You’re driving and you hit someone’s car:

Leave a note with ur contact info Leave cash on the windshield Drive away, make a run for it Pretend to write a note because someones watching Didn’t even notice u hit it I did not hit the car I do not make mistakes F**k it I’m blaming someone else Cry

What are the possible results?

Here are some of the results that users have shared from the quiz on social media.

No one has ever loved you

“Mommy issues and daddy issues damn and they’re either divorced or extremely unhappy together rip”

Ur a suck up and a people pleaser

“Stop it get some help”

Self-destructive

“STOP????????”

Buzzkill

“U b**ch u probably tell people who are laughing “it wasn’t that funny” and u constantly use that one :| emoji 24/7 and u are also boring”

You think everyone else hates you

“(spoiler: they don’t)”

Ur quirky

“Ur quirky”

Nothing

“You’re perfect (alternatively: you’re too much like me and I do not have flaws so you do no either)”

Victim complex

“Get ur head out of ur a*s and stop crying all the damn time”

How do I share my results?

At the end of the quiz after you get your results, you’ll get the opportunity to share your results on social media.

Underneath your results you’ll see options to share your results on Facebook and Twitter, and next to those buttons will be an “more” icon. Click that icon and you’ll see options to share to Tumblr, Reddit, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.