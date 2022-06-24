You might be seeing more dogs than usual at your workplace today - this is the reason why

According to findings published by the Statista Research Department in April 2022, it’s estimated that around 13 million dogs are kept in the UK as pets , marking a huge increase from the previous decade when the dog population in the country was around 7.6 million in 2010/11.

It’s safe to say that the UK is a country that loves its dogs , and most owners will agree that the hardest part of their day is saying goodbye to their furry friends when they have to leave for work.

Well, it’s good for those among us - today is Bring Your Dog to Work Day!

This is everything you need to know.

What is Bring Your Dog to Work Day?

Bring Your Dog to Work Day is pretty much exactly what the name suggests - it’s a day that encourages dog owners to bring their furry friends along with them to work for the day.

The day was established in 2014 and is organised by ethical pet product company Hownd , and is a nationwide event that strives to raise money for charities dedicated to improving the welfare of animals.

Are you taking part in Bring Your Dog to Work Day? (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The charities this year are:

All Dogs Matter , a charity that rescues and rehomes more than 300 dogs a year in London, Norfolk and the surrounding areas

, a charity founded in 1998 which works to tackle the dog and cat meat trade, as well as the bear bile farming industry Surge Sanctuary , an animal sanctuary which is situated on an 18 acre site in the rural Midlands of England which aims to offer a lifelong, no-kill safe haven and forever home to abuse and unwanted land animals, like pigs, lamb, sheep, cows and other farm animals rescued from the meat industry

You can donate to Bring Your Dog to Work Day via its website . As an individual you can donate £10 minimum, which will be spread across all three charities, or as a business you can donate £100 minimum.

Bring Your Dog to Work Day was established back in 2014 (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

You can also buy yourself an official Bring Your Dog to Work Day t-shirt on the All Dogs Matter website for £5.

If you’re taking part in Bring Your Dog to Work Day, make sure you join in the fun by sharing a picture of your dog at your workplace on social media with the hashtag #BringYourDogToWorkDay.

If you donate to Bring Your Dog To Work Day, you can enter your pup into the doggy hall of fame on the website.

When is Bring Your Dog to Work Day?

Bring Your Dog to Work Day is held on 24 June.

Can I bring my dog to work?

Whether or not you can bring your dog to work is up to your employer - there are no general laws restricting employees or employers from bringing pets into work, but it also depends on the workplace, as well as other factors.

Pets for Homes says: “Some employers may have to say no to dogs in the workplace if they have employees who are allergic to dog dander, or who are very fearful of dogs.

Ultimately, it’s up to your employer whether you can bring your dog to work or not (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

“They have an obligation to ensure the health and well-being of everyone in the workplace, and if dogs are going to be detrimental to the health of any colleagues, bringing your dog to work may not be viable.”

If you want to bring your dog to work, you should have a chat with your manager and see what they say.

The official Bring Your Dog to Work Day website says that “due to the success of the event, a growing number of businesses in the UK now allow dogs into the workplace on a permanent basis as they see the positive benefits for employee productivity, wellbeing and morale”.

What are the benefits of having a dog?

There have been loads of proven benefits of pet ownership, with dogs providing help in the physical and mental health categories.

Dogs provide friendship and companionship and, according to Dogs Trust , a 2020 study showed that more than 90% of owners said that their four legged friends helped them cope during the first lockdown.

Pooches can help you get fit and healthy, as every dog big or small needs daily exercise and their exercise, in turn, becomes your exercise - a 2019 study showed that dog ownership was associated with a longer life, especially amongst heart attack and stroke survivors.

There are many benefits of dog ownership (Photo by AELTC/Ben Solomon - Pool/Getty Images)

Owning a pet can also be a great way to meet new people - the Blue Cross says that almost a quarter of owners surveyed said that they had met someone through their four legged friend.