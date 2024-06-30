You have the eyes of a hawk if you can spot referee's whistle in 30 seconds in Euros 2024 optical illusion
and live on Freeview channel 276
This may look like a cartoon image of lots of footballers waiting to start a football match, but it's actually an optical illusion as there's something hidden in plain sight in and amongst the cinema-goers.
No football game can be played without a ref and, believe it or not, there’s a referee's whistle in this image. The question is, can you spot it in less than 30 seconds?
We won't give the answer away regarding where it is just yet, but if you keep scrolling to the end of this article we will reveal where the all-important whistle is.
What does the optical illusion show?
When you first look at the image, it appears to be a cartoon illustration of different footballers, dressed in different coloured t-shirts and shorts. If you look closely, there's even multiple drawings of the same person. But, this brainteaser isn't about spotting which members of the crowd are twins or triplets, although that could be an extra challenge for readers who really want to test their minds and their eyes. Instead, it's about spotting where the referee's whistle is.
Take a look at the image below and see if you can spot the whistle for yourself. Bonus points if you can see it in less than 30 seconds.
What is the answer to the optical illusion?
We won't keep you in suspense any longer. Below is the image which reveals where the whistle is hiding. If you want one last minute clue though, here it is - the whistle is being held in the hand of one of the players.
If you still can’t see it, then below you’ll find it highlighted. It’s really obvious once you know where to look.
Congratulations if you spotted it, and also an extra well done if you spotted it in less than 30 seconds too.
How can I see more optical illusions?
Check out our optical illusions page for more mind-bending images. Find out more about your personality simply by saying which animal you see first in this somewhat confusing image. For another animal themed illusion, find out if you think with your head or your heart by simply seeing which animal you can see first in this image. If you were a fan of the Magic Eye illusions, see if you can spot the giraffe in this image, which has been inspired by those iconic illusions.
Or, to test your eyesight even further, see if you can spot the snow leopard hiding in this wintry scene or find the dog which has been incredibly well disguised in their surroundings in this viral TikTok video. If you're a fan of celebrities, you can also see if you are among the 1% who can see the famous face hiding in this black and white image.
If you fancy testing your timing skills more, see if you can spot all five bags of popcorn in this optical illusion in less than 30 seconds too. In addition, take a look at the woman who has gained millions of TikTok followers thanks to her mind-bending illusion make-up.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.