The UEFA European Football Championship 2024 is here - and to celebrate the event, the sports team at Betway have put together a brainteaser to test the minds of football fans.

This may look like a cartoon image of lots of footballers waiting to start a football match, but it's actually an optical illusion as there's something hidden in plain sight in and amongst the cinema-goers.

No football game can be played without a ref and, believe it or not, there’s a referee's whistle in this image. The question is, can you spot it in less than 30 seconds?

We won't give the answer away regarding where it is just yet, but if you keep scrolling to the end of this article we will reveal where the all-important whistle is.

What does the optical illusion show?

When you first look at the image, it appears to be a cartoon illustration of different footballers, dressed in different coloured t-shirts and shorts. If you look closely, there's even multiple drawings of the same person. But, this brainteaser isn't about spotting which members of the crowd are twins or triplets, although that could be an extra challenge for readers who really want to test their minds and their eyes. Instead, it's about spotting where the referee's whistle is.

Take a look at the image below and see if you can spot the whistle for yourself. Bonus points if you can see it in less than 30 seconds.

Betway's spot the whistle Euros 2024 optical illusion. Photo by Betway. | Betway

What is the answer to the optical illusion?

We won't keep you in suspense any longer. Below is the image which reveals where the whistle is hiding. If you want one last minute clue though, here it is - the whistle is being held in the hand of one of the players.

If you still can’t see it, then below you’ll find it highlighted. It’s really obvious once you know where to look.

Betway's spot the whistle Euros 2024 optical illusion answer. Photo by Betway. | Betway

Congratulations if you spotted it, and also an extra well done if you spotted it in less than 30 seconds too.

How can I see more optical illusions?

