How your lawn care specialist predicts the weather – and what you can learn

Greensleeves at work

Most of us check the weather to decide if we need a coat or whether it’s safe to fire up the BBQ. But did you know that your local lawn care specialist relies on weather forecasts just as much as a farmer or a pilot?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, looking after a healthy lawn is a year-round balancing act that depends entirely on what the weather is doing.

That’s why, in many ways, lawn care experts are also meteorologists. They plan treatments and schedules around temperature changes, rainfall and even the risk of drought. And if you want to give your lawn the best care possible, taking cues from the seasons is just as important for homeowners as it is for the professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, Cheryl Harper, MD of Greensleeves Lawn Care, shares expert advice on how to manage your lawn like a pro – whatever the forecast.

How weather affects your lawn

Your lawn is more sensitive to the weather than you might think. Just like any other plant, grass responds to changes in temperature, rainfall and frost. Understanding how different weather conditions affect your lawn can help you take better care of it throughout the year.

Hot and dry weather

When temperatures rise and rainfall becomes scarce, your lawn can struggle to grow. Without enough water, grass may turn brown, feel brittle underfoot and lose its lush appearance. This is because the grass blades dry out, and the roots struggle to access the moisture they need. Here's what you can do:

Water wisely

The best time to water your lawn is early in the morning or late in the evening, reducing water loss from evaporation.

Improve moisture retention

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greensleeves’ Aqua Boost services can help your lawn make better use of the water it receives by improving soil moisture retention. The Aqua Boost service uses a high-quality wetting agent, while Aqua Boost+ features a bespoke product exclusive to Greensleeves. Both options ensure hydration reaches deep into the roots and reduce the risk of dry patches before warmer months arrive. They’re especially useful during extended dry spells or heatwaves.

Heavy rainfall

Too much rain in a short period can cause waterlogging, making it difficult for grass roots to access oxygen and nutrients. Lawns on clay soil are particularly vulnerable as they hold onto water, leading to poor growth and a muddy surface. Here's what you can do:

Avoid mowing when wet

Mowing a waterlogged lawn can damage the grass blades and lead to uneven growth. Wait until the ground is less saturated.

Control growth patterns

Using specially formulated fertilisers can help manage growth during rainy periods, reducing the risk of overgrowth and environmental issues like denitrification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cold weather and frost

As temperatures drop, grass growth slows down. Frost can also make your lawn more prone to damage, as the frozen blades become brittle and can break easily under pressure. Here's what you can do:

Stay off the grass

Avoid walking on frosted lawns to prevent breaking the blades, which can cause long-term damage.

Prepare for winter

A well-fertilised lawn going into winter is more resilient. Using the right fertilisers before temperatures drop can help your grass survive the cold months.

Planning your lawn care like a pro

Lawn care experts don’t just react to the weather – they anticipate it. Here are four of the ways you can take a proactive approach.

1. Check the forecast before mowing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowing at the wrong time, such as right after heavy rain or during a drought, can stress your lawn. Grass should be dry when mowed to ensure a clean cut. Also, avoid cutting more than a third of the blade length at once to maintain healthy growth.

2. Adapt your watering schedule

Your lawn needs consistent moisture, but overwatering can be just as harmful as drought. During rainy spells, nature does the job for you. In dry weather, water deeply but infrequently to encourage deep root growth.

3. Fertilise with the seasons

A year-round fertiliser plan ensures your lawn gets the nutrients it needs at the right times. Specially formulated fertilisers can support healthy growth while considering environmental factors like denitrification in wet conditions.

4. Plan for long-term weather trends

Weather patterns are changing, with longer droughts and heavier rainfall events becoming more common. To future-proof your lawn, establish a regular maintenance routine that includes mowing, watering and feeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final forecast

Your lawn is more affected by the weather than you might think but, with a little meteorological know-how, you can keep it looking its best all year round. Whether it’s planning your mowing schedule around the forecast, choosing the right fertilisers for the season or investing in treatments that help your lawn handle the elements, thinking like a lawn care expert will help you maintain a greener, healthier lawn.

For homeowners looking for extra support, professional lawn care providers like Greensleeves use real-time weather data to plan treatments and keep lawns thriving – whatever the forecast. So, next time you check the weather, spare a thought for your garden’s forecast too!

For further information about Greensleeves and how they can help you with your lawn care, visit www.greensleeves-uk.com