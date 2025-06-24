Psychologist warns of heavy music impact on driver's mood this Road Rage Awareness Day

Vehicle lease specialists at LeaseCar have put together a road rage playlist, under the guidance of a psychologist, to keep drivers calm ahead of Road Rage Day on 28th June. Why music? Well, studies show it can seriously impact how you drive, impacting your mood, heart rate, breathing and even how well your brain focuses on the road.

Road rage, whilst not a standalone crime in the UK, is a dangerous catalyst for offences like dangerous driving, careless driving, and assault, carrying severe penalties including unlimited fines, driving bans, and even imprisonment. The prevalence of this aggressive behaviour is striking, with nearly 40% of UK drivers confessing to experiencing road rage in 2024. The consequences are even more alarming: 2,722 reported vehicle collisions linked to road rage in 2023 resulted in 4,084 injuries and 143 fatalities. Common triggers for these outbursts include not indicating, tailgating, being cut off, slow drivers, and last-minute merging.

So, what role does the soundtrack to our journeys play in all of this? According to Dr. Carolyne Keenan, a BPS accredited Psychologist, music significantly impacts our mood behind the wheel.

"Music impacts mood and research backs this up," Dr. Keenan explains. "Faster-paced music, like hard rock, heavy metal, or aggressive rap, can elevate heart rate and arousal, which may amplify irritability or frustration." Whilst not inherently "bad," such genres can easily tip someone who's already stressed "over the edge." In stark contrast, "slower genres like classical or chilled R&B can lower blood pressure and calm the nervous system."

Beyond tempo, Dr. Keenan highlights the influence of lyrics and volume. Angry or aggressive lyrics can add a cognitive load to the brain, which is already multi-tasking whilst driving. This leaves "less mental space to stay calm when something unexpected happens." Similarly, loud music increases stimulation and arousal, making it harder to stay composed. "If you're already frustrated, it can push you into reactive mode more quickly," she warns. Driving with loud, lyric-heavy, fast-paced music is akin to "trying to meditate at a nightclub; your brain’s not getting the calm conditions it needs to regulate properly."

Recognising the powerful link between music and mood, LeaseCar has partnered with Google AI to create a 'Mindful Miles' playlist. This initiative aims to encourage safer driving habits by putting Dr. Keenan's expert advice into practice. The playlist focuses on calming music with slower tempos and more instrumentals, specifically designed to lower heart rates and reduce the risk of road rage escalating.

Conversely, an analysis of over 257,163 tracks on Spotify revealed that many drivers prone to road rage actively choose music that seems to escalate their aggression. These "road rage" playlists frequently feature heavy, fast tracks, directly contradicting Dr. Keenan's recommendations.

The most popular songs to escalate road rage, often found on these playlists, include:

"Duality" by Slipknot "Chop Suey!" by System Of A Down "Break Stuff" by Limp Bizkit "Dragula" by Rob Zombie "One Step Closer" by Linkin Park "Killing In The Name" by Rage Against The Machine "Last Resort" by Papa Roach "Headstrong" by Trapt "Stop Breathing" by Playboi Carti "Bodies" by Drowning Pool

Tim Alcock, Sales & Marketing Director at LeaseCar.uk (https://leasecar.uk/) , commented on the new playlist, stating, "We all know the frustrations of modern driving, as our study has consistently shown how prevalent road rage has become." He further elaborated, "Wider research indicates that aggressive or fast-paced music, especially at high volumes, can escalate excitement and lead to less controlled, more aggressive driving styles. Conversely, calming or slower music has a mellowing effect, reducing stress, heart rate, muscle tension, therefore encouraging a more conservative peaceful driving approach."

"The "Mindfulness Driving Playlist" aims to harness these positive effects, offering drivers a "sonic antidote to the stresses of the road" with tracks specifically chosen to "promote relaxation and retain driving focus."