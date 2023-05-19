These famous faces may have excelled in their careers in TV, film and music - but they haven’t received one of the biggest accolades for achievements in the entertainment industry

A new name has been introduced to the Hollywood Walk of Fame - actor and rapper Ludacris. His star is the 2,756th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has been given to him in the category of Motion Pictures in recognition of him having sold more than 24 million albums worldwide and also starred in blockbuster film franchise Fast And Furious.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, is the most famous pavement in the world and honours some of the best known, most successful and most influential celebrities in the entertainment industry throughout history - including singers, actors, directors, producers and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But, not everyone who you may think has a star on the famous landmark, which can be found on both sides of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street and attracts millions of tourists every year. Here are 11 famous faces who have not been given one of those iconic five-pointed gold and pink stars.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio may have been awarded numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award and three Golden Globe Awards, in a career which has spanned more than three decades, but he does not yet have a star on the Walk of Fame. Fans of DiCaprio, whose best known roles include Titanic (1997), Inception (2010) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), have launched at least two petitions in the past calling for him to be given a star.

Prince

Prince is widely regarded as one of the best music stars of all time, but he does not have a Walk of Fame star. When he died in 2016 Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, told Entertainment Tonight this was because he had never been nominated for one. She also said that Prince had refused a star twice during his life. She told ET: “Prince was approached on two occasions about the possibility of being nominated for a star and he stated that the timing was not right. We would have loved to honour this very deserving talent. It is unfortunate that it did not work out”. At the time of Prince’s death, a fan wrote his name on one of the empty stars on the walk of fame. It is possible for stars to be awarded posthumously, five years after death, but an official star has never been given to Prince.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts, who was one of the most popular and highest paid actresses in the 1990s, was one of the celebs selected to be inducted into the 2020 Walk of Fame, but she turned down the offer. Some of her top films include Pretty Woman (1990), My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) and Notting Hill (1999). Roberts has not spoken publicly about why she refused the star.

Celebrities which do not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio, Clint Eastwood, Prince, Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington.

Clint Eastwood

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 92-years-old, Clint Eastwood has one of the longest careers of all Hollywood stars. He has been recognised with multiple awards and nominations for his work in film, television, and music including four Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award, but it seems he’s not interested in a star on the Walk of Fame. He’s rumoured to have turned down the offer at least twice. "There's one spot left in front of the Chinese Theater if he wants it," Martinez said of Eastwood in Today, as reported by Newsweek. Eastwood has not spoken publicly about his reasons for refusing the star.

Bruce Springsteen

Singer Bruce Springsteen was awarded a star on the Walk of Fame back in 1989 which he accepted, but then famously didn’t show up to the ceremony to officially receive it. After this, a policy was introduced where celebs had to attend to be formally given their star. "We call it the 'Springsteen policy,'" Martinez revealed to Today, as reported by Newsweek. Springsteen has not said why he decided not to attend the ceremony.

Whitney Houston

The late Whitney Houston was one of the best-selling music artists of all time, and sold over 200 million records worldwide. She was given the opportunity to have a star on the Walk of Fame in 1995, but a date was never requested by the singer’s representatives for a star-unveiling ceremony. Once selected, a star then has five years to schedule their ceremony and so, in 2000, Houston’s approved selection expired, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It was later reported that she didn’t want people to step on her name.

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington has a career spanning over four decades, and he’s appeared in over 60 films, but he doesn’t have a star on the Walk of Fame. According to the Daily Mail, he was approached about having one in 2018, but the time for his representatives to schedule the ceremony also lapsed. It’s not known why this is. The recipient of a star now has two years to organise their ceremony under current Hollywood Walk of Fame rules.

George Clooney

Advertisement

Advertisement

George Clooney is one of the most recognisable stars of the small and big screen, but he’s another celeb who has reportedly been awarded a star but then not followed up on organising the ceremony. He’s never spoken out about why this is.

Madonna

Named the Queen of Pop, Madonna is an icon in the music industry but she doesn’t have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, the singer was nominated for a star in 1990, but she turned down the offer. The seven-time Grammy Award winner has never spoken about this, however.

Beyoncé

Muhammed Ali