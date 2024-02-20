Actress and model Kamylla Rosa, 22, killed while she was fixing a wheel on motorway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actress and model Kamylla Rosa, whose full name is Kamylla Cristina Rosa de Oliveira, 22, has been killed whilst she was fixing her car’s wheel on the motorway. The speeding driver reportedly fled the scene without stopping. The incident took place in Brazil.

The Daily Mail reported that “The Military Police said one of Rosa's friends was driving the vehicle and noticed a problem with one of the front wheels. They pulled over and discovered the wheel was missing several screws.

“Rosa stepped out of the car to fix the wheel when she was hit by a motorist, who fled the scene. “

Actress and model Kamylla Rosa had been to a carnival in Caldas Novas with friends and was on her way back when the incident took place on February 13. Kamylla was with two other friends in the vehicle and according to The Sun, “Kamylla's friends could not provide details to police about the vehicle that hit the model.

“They only said it was a vehicle that was travelling in the same direction as them.”

Kamylla Rosa died whilst on the hard shoulder of the GO-217 motorway in Piracanjuba, in the Brazilian state of Goias. Kamylla’s friend Laura Teixeira shared her thoughts about her on her Instagram stories and wrote: “I just want to remember the good things, like at the time I was taking this picture and saying ‘OUR LADY you’re beautiful, ‘ and how much we danced that day and made plans.”