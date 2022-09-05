Adele has already won a Grammy and an Oscar so with an Emmy under her belt all she needs is a Tony to join the coveted EGOT hall of fame.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old from Tottenham won the award for the best Outstanding Variety Special at the Creative Arts Emmy’s 2022.

Adele won the award for her special One Night Only which aired on 14 November 2021, it was her first live performance in six years at the time of filming.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one off show was hosted by Oprah Winfrey at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

She performed songs from her albums 30, 25, 21 and 19 in front of a star studded audience - James Cordon, Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Leonardo DiCaprio and Selena Gomaz were all in attendance.

The special was watched 10.33 million times

Adele has won her first Emmy for her show One Night Only.

One Night Only received five awards at the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2022.

The show won the following categories at the Emmy’s: Outstanding Variety Special, Outstanding Lighting Design, Outstanding Directing for A Variety Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series of Special and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special.

The singer took to Instagram to share her joy of winning her first Emmy over the past weekend.

Adele with her new Emmy award which she won this weekend.

She wrote: “Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch!

“Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!

“Trust me to officially have an EGO.

“Thank you so much @televisionacad, I’m so honoured to receive this.

“Big up to everyone involved.

“@griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees.”

Adele now had an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar meaning she only needs a Tony to complete the EGOT.

Her post has already amassed over 1.8million likes and fans have rushed to comment their praise for the news.

One fan wrote: “Oscar, Grammy and now Emmy winner. Adele-legend, you did it!”

Another commented: “So well deserved.”

“So so so proud for you!!!” one enthusiastic fan wrote on the post.

Adele has said she is ‘pleased as punch’ to have won her first Emmy.

Adele has quite a few prestigious awards under her belt including 15 Grammy’s and an Oscar for her song Skyfall which was in the James Bond movie of the same name.

If Adele wants to join the EGOT hall of fame then she needs to attain a Tony - but there have only ever been 17 people who have ever achieved that title.