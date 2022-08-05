Adele will be paying $227k a month in mortgage payments for her new LA home

Adele (Photo by Tolga Akmen)

Adele will be living in a $58 million (around £48 million) Los Angeles mansion with partner Rich Paul.

The pair bought the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom home in February this year, from actor Sylvester Stallone.

The Daily Mail revealed that she has taken out a $37.7 million (around £31.2 million) mortgage to pay for the property which is set in the exclusive Beverly Park neighbourhood.

The 18,587 square-foot home was designed by Richard Landry and boasts an outdoor pool.

It is estimated that she will be paying $227,000 (around £190,000) a month in mortgage payments alone, not including bills.

However, the singer will reportedly be earning $1 million per show once her Weekends with Adele tour kicks off at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace.

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins was born on 5 May 1988, in Tottenham, London.

Her welsh father, Marc Evans, left when she was just two-years-old and she was raised by her English mother, Penny Adkins.

Adele began singing when she was four.

At age nine, Adele and her mother moved to Brighton - however, they moved back to London just two years later.

They spent some time living in Brixton and then in south London’s West Norwood neighbourhood, which became the subject of her first song Hometown Glory.

She would play the guitar and sing to friends in Brixton’s Brockwell Park throughout her youth, which was recalled in Million Years Ago.

Adele went on to graduate from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology in May 2006. She made her television debut, performing Daydreamer on the BBC’s Later with Jools Holland, in June 2007.

Later that year, her breakthrough song, Hometown Glory (which she wrote when she was 16-years-old), was released.

Adele now has four studio albums; 19 (2008), 21 (2011), 25 (2015) and 30 (2021). She has been nominated for 349 awards, 163 of which she has won.

Earlier this month, she played two home shows as she took to the stage in Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time festival.

The singer will host Weekends with Adele, which is a live concert taking place at The Colosseum in Las Vegas’s Caesars Palace between November 2022 and March 2023.

Adele has a close relationship with Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan - who she recently called her “creative soul mate”.

Adele also attended the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology where she was a classmate of Leona Lewis and Jessie J.

Her Relationships: Adele began dating Simon Konecki in 2011 - and one year later, they had their son Angelo.

Adele and Simon got married in 2018, but just a year later, she announced their divorce.

The divorce was finalised at the beginning of 2021 - and it inspired her newest album, 30.

Later that year, Adele began dating sports agent Rich Paul - whose clients include LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Rich Paul and Adele (Getty Images)

Adele and Rich made their first public appearance in July 2021 as the pair sat courtside at an NBA finals game.

In September that year, they made their relationship Instagram official as the couple attended Anthony’s wedding.

Since then the happy couple have been spotted together a number of times, including in London, and have often sat courtside at NBA games.

In February this year, Adele sparked engagement rumours as she attended the Brit Awards with a sparkly diamond ring on her left hand - however, the rumours haven’t been confirmed.