In a post, Lincoln shared that he had been longlisted by the BIFA for his performance in In From the Side

Former Emmerdale actor Alexander Lincoln has addressed his sexuality on Instagram after a fan comment.

The 28-year-old, who is best known for playing the role of Jamie Tate in the ITV soap has since gone on to star in projects including In From the Side, Everything I Know About Love and Inland.

In a post on Instagram, Lincoln shared that he had been longlisted for Best Breakthrough Performance by the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) for his role as Mark, in In From The Side. Written and directed by Matt Carter the LGTBQ drama follows the story about two rugby players who embark on an affair.

He described his nomination as a “HUGE moment”, adding he was: “infinitely proud of this film and what it continues to do and how it continues to resonate with audiences.”

Who is Alexander Lincoln?

Born in Lambeth, London on 24 January 1994, the 28-year-old is best known for his performance as James Tate in the ITV soap Emmerdale.

Alexander Lincoln attends the “Inland” world premiere in London, October 2022 (Photo: Getty Images for BFI)

Since leaving the series he has gone on to star in Everything I Know About Love and Inland. The actor was also longlisted for Best Breakthrough Performance by the BIFA for his performance in In From The Side, where he played the role of rugby player, Mark Newton.

Who did he play in Emmerdale?

Lincoln played the role of James Tate on Emmerdale, making his debut in April 2019. The series bad boy, he was involved in many highly charged story lines including a hit-and-run. Starring in the role for two years, he exited the popular ITV soap in 2021 after faking his own death.

What did he say about his sexuality on Instagram?

Lincoln took to Instagram to share the news that he had been longlisted for Best Breakthrough Performance by the BIFA for his performance in In From The Side. The LGTBQ drama tells the story of two men who play on a rugby team and embark on an affair after developing feelings for one another.

In an interview with Digital Spy about the film, Lincoln, who plays the character Mark Newton, described it as “raw lust”, explaining it’s about “throwing caution to the wind, not really thinking about other people’s feelings and having it all blow up in your face.”

In his Instagram post he said his nomination was a “HUGE moment” adding that “there were some astoundingly beautiful performances this year so I don’t feel at all bad about not getting shortlisted.”

Lincoln said that he was: “infinitely proud of this film and what it continues to do and how it continues to resonate with audiences” and thanked his director and crew.

In the comments section one fan asked if the actors were “posing as gay”, they said: “I loved the movie and its actors are still very handsome but I still think that the actors are posing as gay but they are not. Is it my doubt?”

Lincoln replied to this comment: “Thanks so much – really appreciate it!!!! And no, I’m not straight”.

Following his reply, another fan shared their appreciation for him sharing this, commenting: “I know this may sound dumb, but thank you for saying this.”

In March 2022, Lincoln spoke about sexuality in an interview with Attitude. When asked about his view about non-LGBTQ actors playing LGBTQ roles he said: “It’s an interesting one. My view has always been of sexuality as a spectrum, and I’ve felt most in tune with myself when I’ve not prescribed any labels to it. For me, sexual attraction has always been more to do with the person than their gender.”

Does he have a partner?

Lincoln has not publicly confirmed if he has a partner or is dating anyone. In the past he was rumoured to have dated Shar Holliday after they posted social media photos together on holiday in Croatia.

Where can I watch In From The Side?