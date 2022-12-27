Stephen Greif, who appeared in Blake’s 7 and The Crown, has died aged 78 his representatives have confirmed. The actor boasted an extensive career on both the stage and screen, claiming awards like a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor nomination for Death of a Salesman at The National Theatre.
Most recently, Grief lent his voice to video games like Total War: Warhammer III and It Take Two, as well as the TV series Elliot From Earth. Earlier this year, Grief also appeared in the film D is for Detroit.
Advertisement
Who was Stephen Greif - what was he in?
Born in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, Greif attended and graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and went on to become a member of the National Theatre Company at the Old Vic and Southbank.
Advertisement
After starring in numerous stage productions throughout the 1960s and early ’70s, he made the transition to screen – landing the role of space commander Travis in Blake’s 7. The show ran from 1978 to 1981, with Greif starring alongside Gareth Thomas (Holby City, Casualty), Paul Darrow (Law & Order: UK, Emmerdale Farm), Michael Keating (Midsomer Murders, EastEnders) and Sally Knyvette (The Bill, Emmerdale).
Advertisement
Greif played Harry Fenning in three series of Citizen Smith, Signor Donato in Casanova and Commander John Shepherd in Shoot On Sight.
He also portrayed Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill in season four of The Crown in 2020.
The actor had an extensive career on stage and screen and appeared in other series including Doctors, Coronation Street and EastEnders.
Advertisement
When did he die?
Advertisement
Greif passed away on 23 December, at the age of 78. His death was announced on Monday in an online statement from Michelle Braidman Associates.
The announcement read: “With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End.
“We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”
Further details regarding Greif’s passing have not been made public.
Advertisement
Tributes for Stephen Greif
Following the news of his death, fans and colleagues have flocked to social media to share their tributes to the late actor.
Advertisement
Actor and director Nicolas Pegg wrote: “Raising a glass to Stephen Greif. Such a fine actor, and such a lovely man. From the National Theatre to Citizen Smith, he bestowed class and elegance on all he did. And in the role of Travis in Blake’s 7, he created one of British television’s most unforgettable villains.”
Doctor Who actor and director Barnaby Edwards also tweeted: “Very saddened to hear that Stephen Greif has left us. A rock-solid performer with a voice as liquid and deadly as molten lava. When it came to playing villains, he was unsurpassed. His acerbic wit and obvious intelligence made him a joy to direct. Thanks for the fun, Stephen.”
“One of my oldest friends in the acting world has gone. I’ve known and adored him since we first worked together in 1978 and we stayed friends for over 40 years - and he let me direct him more than once on audio. Goodbye Stephen Greif. You will be so missed x,” former animation writer and producer for Doctor Who Gary Russell added.
Advertisement
Shaun of the Dead and The World’s End actor Mark Donovan tweeted: “#RIP to Stephen Greif. A superb actor with a velvety dark voice, he excelled as villains as diverse as Harry Fenning in Citizen Smith and Travis in B7. I was lucky enough to play opposite him in Judge Dredd - he simply sparkled at the mic and in the Green Room between scenes.”