At the start of the year, Andy Byron probably didn’t expect to become one of the most famous faces on the internet.

The company he was the chief executive for, Astronomer, largely flew under the radar of the general public - a business that powers data teams to “bring mission-critical software, analytics, and AI to life”, or so they claim on their website.

But Astronomer is now known for something entirely different, after a fiasco that went viral at a Coldplay concert earlier this year.

Both of them turned away in embarrassment, but the damage was done. Catching them red-handed, Martin said: “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.”

Cabot resigned, according to Business Insider, and a statement by Astronomer later confirmed Byron’s departure.

A spokseperson said: “Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the board of directors has accepted.”

In the aftermath of the incident, Cabot, Byron and his wife were inundated with messages and comments on social media.

This was happening on all platforms, and on all their accounts. It reached the point where other people with the name Andy Byron had to publicly issue statements confirming they are not the same person as the one caught at the Coldplay gig.

Now, Astronomer’s former CEO has appeared to take action - at least with his LinkedIn account.

A search for his profile on the business networking website appears to show that Byron has deleted his account; he does not show up in any searches, and those who had his URL have reported that the page has vanished entirely.

This also means that we have no idea which company he has moved to, giving him somewhat of a digital “blank slate” and a fresh start somewhere new.