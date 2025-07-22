The wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is said to be “hiding at family’s mansion” after the Coldplay kiss cam scandal.

The Daily Mail has reported that Megan Byron is said to be lying low with her family members including her elder sister Maura, at her family's grand mansion in Maine. The paper reports that it is understood that many family members visited the four-bedroom, four-bathroom property over the weekend.

It is unclear if Mr Byron came to speak to his wife. According to an outlet, Byron has Central Massachusetts ties. Assessor records in Northborough list a house owned by the Andrew M. Byron Trust & Megan E. Byron Trust. The Colonial is assessed at $1.2 million.

The video of the kiss cam scandal at the Coldplay concert went viral and social media users widely believe it is Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR department Kristin Cabot. Andy Byron has since tendered his resignation three days after the incident.

Megan Kerrigan, the wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, deleted her last name off her Facebook account before deleting it. Reports confirm that Byron and Kerrigan have two children.

The company Astronomer is the only party involved that has made a statement. It said: "As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently. The board will begin a search for our next chief executive as co-founder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."