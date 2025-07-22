A Facebook account alleging to the be the wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has claimed she wants the viral video to be “taken off the internet”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The post, allegedly made by Megan Byron, said: “This is really heartbreaking, wish this video can be taken off the internet!”. The attached video is the one which has gone viral on social media, showing the kiss cam incident at the Coldplay concert.

The video went viral and social media users widely believe it is Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR department Kristin Cabot. Andy Byron has since tendered his resignation three days after the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan Kerrigan, wife of the former CEO of Astronomer, has not made any statement. The Facebook page alleging to be her is false.

A Facebook account alleging to the be the wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has claimed she wants the viral video to be “taken off the internet”. (Photo: Facebook) | Facebook

Megan Kerrigan deleted her last name off her Facebook account and then deleted it. Hundreds of people have commented on posts from the fake profile, offering their support to Megan. However, they are all being fooled.

Megan is an educator from Massachusetts and currently serves as Associate Director of the Lower School and Admissions for the Hope Graham Program at the Bancroft School in Worcester, BBN Times reported. The 50-year-old always kept a low profile but is known for her work in inclusive education. None of the people involved has made a public statement about the incident.

An X user revealed online that Megan dropped her husband's last name from her Facebook profile after the scandal. The user wrote: “Andy Byron‘s wife has now dropped her married name on Facebook and left comments open on her Facebook! What a class act! Go Megan. Get that divorce lawyer and get the money”. Kerrigan reportedly deleted her Facebook page on Thursday, but screenshots show she removed her married name, Byron, from it earlier in the day.